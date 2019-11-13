MLB Hall of Famer Mike Piazza Agrees to Coach Italian National Baseball Team

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Mike Piazza's first managerial experience will come with the Italian national baseball team.

Piazza announced via Twitter that he reached an agreement to coach the squad at the 2020 European Baseball Championship and the 2021 World Baseball Classic:

Italy has never advanced past the second round in four World Baseball Classics.

ESPN.com noted Piazza has some experience in the Italian sports world. He was the majority owner of third-tier Italian soccer team AC Reggiana from 2016 until it folded following the 2017-18 campaign.

Piazza played 16 seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Florida Marlins, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics as one of the best offensive catchers in Major League Baseball history.

The Hall of Famer has a Rookie of the Year award, 10 Silver Sluggers and 12 All-Star nods on his resume and finished his career with a .308/.377/.545 slash line, 427 home runs and 1,335 RBI.