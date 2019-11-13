Arsene Wenger Confirmed as FIFA Chief of Global Football Development

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Arsene Wenger has found his next job in football after the former Arsenal manager was confirmed as the new FIFA chief of global football development on Wednesday.

Wenger, who left the Gunners in 2018, met with world football governing body president Gianni Infantino in Zurich, Switzerland, with the appointment later announced on FIFA's official website.

The Frenchman's remit will involve the following:

"... overseeing and driving the growth and development of the sport for both men and women around the world. He will also be the leading authority on technical matters, both as a member of the Football and Technical Advisory Panels involved in The IFAB's review and decision-making process on potential changes to the Laws of the Game, and as chairman of the FIFA Technical Study Group, which has conducted the technical analysis of FIFA tournaments since 1966."

FIFA's statement also noted how Wenger will dedicate "a particular focus on coach education." Part of the focus will involve encouraging players to move into the dugout once their on-pitch careers have come to a close.

Heralding the appointment of one of the most illustrious figures of the sport's modern era, Infantino said: "Arsene is someone who, with his strategic vision, competence and hard work, has dedicated his life to football. His arrival is just another example of how we keep strengthening our purpose to bring FIFA back to football and football back to FIFA."

Wenger also expressed his eagerness to get started:

As Sky Sports noted, Wenger will be taking on a job similar to the one previously undertaken by Marco van Basten. The ex-Ajax, AC Milan and Netherlands striker served as FIFA technical director until stepping down last October.

Wenger's decision to accept an executive role at the expense of a return to the touchline still rates as a mild surprise, despite FIFA being interested in employing his services for some time. The 70-year-old had only recently distanced himself from links to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Die Roten eventually opted to let caretaker boss Hansi Flick keep the job until the end of the season in the wake of Saturday's 4-0 win over rivals Borussia Dortmund:

Wenger told BeIN Sports (h/t Blake Welton of Sky Sports) he "was never a candidate" for the Bayern job. At the time, he also said developments in Munich did "not necessarily mean I am done with management."

He hasn't overseen a team since leaving Arsenal following a difficult end to an otherwise glorious near-22-year tenure. Wenger guided the Gunners to Premier League and FA Cup doubles in 1998 and 2002 before his 2004 squad won the title without losing a single game.

Only four FA Cups followed the triumph of the Invincibles, but Wenger became a record seven-time winner in England's oldest cup competition. His global experience also includes winning Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France with Monaco as well as the Emperor's Cup during a brief stint with Japanese side Grampus Eight.

Wenger's latter years at Arsenal were marred by increasing dissent from supporters concerning results and struggles to mount consistent title challenges. Many fans felt a change had come too late once Unai Emery was appointed as successor, but that a new man was essential in getting the club back to its once-lofty heights.

However, Arsenal's post-Wenger era hasn't gone to script, with Emery failing to even match the standards of his predecessor's most fallow period:

Wenger had his critics, but he engineered a stylistic revolution in north London, one based on a fidelity to artful passing, fluid movement and the encouragement of flair.

If Wenger stood for the purity of the game, Infantino will hope his arrival helps further FIFA's necessary makeover after the organisation has spent years mired in controversy related to corruption involving World Cup bids under the stewardship of former president Sepp Blatter.