NFL Power Rankings 2019: Updated Standings, Super Bowl Odds for Week 11

When Jason Myers' game-winning 42-yard field goal split the uprights on Monday night, the Seattle Seahawks emptied the NFL's undefeated ranks for the 2019 season.

The San Francisco 49ers are now tied with the New England Patriots for the league's best record at 8-1. At the other end of the spectrum, the Cincinnati Bengals remain the league's only winless squad.

Entering Week 11, the gap between football's haves and have-nots is as clear as it's been all year. That makes this the perfect time to reset the NFL's hierarchy with power rankings, updated standings and the latest Super Bowl odds, per Caesars Sportsbook, before providing our best championship bets for every type of gambler.

Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

1. New England Patriots (+300, bet $100 to win $300)

2. San Francisco 49ers (+700)

3. Baltimore Ravens (+800)

4. Seattle Seahawks (+1400)

5. Green Bay Packers (+800)

6. New Orleans Saints (+600)

7. Minnesota Vikings (+1600)

8. Houston Texans (+2500)

9. Kansas City Chiefs (+1100)

10. Dallas Cowboys (+1400)

11. Philadelphia Eagles (+1400)

12. Los Angeles Rams (+4000)

13. Buffalo Bills (+5000)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4000)

15. Indianapolis Colts (+4000)

16. Oakland Raiders (+5000)

17. Carolina Panthers (+7500)

18. Tennessee Titans (+15000)

19. Chicago Bears (+20000)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (+7500)

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (+15000)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+100000)

23. Detroit Lions (+50000)

24. Cleveland Browns (+15000)

25. Denver Broncos (+15000)

26. Arizona Cardinals (+100000)

27. Atlanta Falcons (+200000)

28. Miami Dolphins (+500000)

29. New York Jets (+500000)

30. New York Giants (+200000)

31. Washington Redskins (+1000000)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (+2000000)

Standings

AFC East



New England Patriots (8-1)

Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Miami Dolphins (2-7)

New York Jets (2-7)

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)

Cleveland Browns (3-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-9)

AFC South

Houston Texans (6-3)

Indianapolis Colts (5-4)

Tennessee Titans (5-5)

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5)

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

Oakland Raiders (5-4)

Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

Denver Broncos (3-6)

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys (5-4)

Philadelphia Eagles (5-4)

New York Giants (2-8)

Washington Redskins (1-8)

NFC North

Green Bay Packers (8-2)

Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

Chicago Bears (4-5)

Detroit Lions (3-5-1)

NFC South

New Orleans Saints (7-2)

Carolina Panthers (5-4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

Atlanta Falcons (2-7)

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers (8-1)

Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1)

Best Super Bowl Bets

The Safe Choice: New England Patriots (+300)



It's never a bad idea to bet on Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, and their defensive surge makes that as true now as ever.

New England's defense paces every team in yards (249.3) and points (10.9) allowed per game. The Pats have only surrendered more than 14 points once, and that's when they had to deal with the walking cheat code that is Lamar Jackson.

That defensive dominance is big, because the Pats aren't exactly the offensive world-beaters they've been in season's past. Tom Brady's 64.8 completion percentage is his lowest in four seasons, no doubt impacted by Rob Gronkowski's retirement and the revolving door at wide receiver. As for the rushing game, its next 30-yard carry will be its first.

In other words, the Pats have their warts, but so does everyone else. What those other teams don't have, though, are Brady, Belichick and the NFL's best defense. If you're risk-averse, New England is most worth your wager.

The Sleeper: Seattle Seahawks (+1400)

Is it cheating to label our fourth-ranked team as a sleeper? No, not when oddsmakers only have it tied for the seventh-best Super Bowl odds.

As with the Patriots, there are some legacy points at play here. It's easier to envision a team led by Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson capturing the crown when the two have teamed up for a Super Bowl triumph before.

Speaking of Wilson, he's been spectacular. He's fourth in total passing yards (2,737) and tops in touchdown passes (23), but he's still shining brightest for his efficiency. His 68.5 completion percentage would be a career high for the five-time Pro Bowler, and he's only been picked off twice the entire season.

Chris Carson is a powerful rusher, Wilson is nimble in his own right and this receiving core only grew deeper with Josh Gordon's arrival. The defense can get a little leaky (25.4 points allowed per game), but Jadeveon Clowney can be a one-man wrecking crew (just ask the 49ers), and Bobby Wagner is on a short list of the league's best linebackers.

The Long Shot: Los Angeles Rams (+4000)

Who saw this coming? The Rams were in the Super Bowl last year, and now they have the same Super Bowl odds as teams with different starting quarterbacks now than they had in training camp (Pittsburgh Steelers, Mason Rudolph; and Indianapolis Colts, Jacoby Brissett).

To be clear, the Rams' projections have torpedoed for a reason. They're just 2-4 since their 3-0 start, and their only wins in that stretch have come against the winless Bengals and seven-loss Falcons.

Jared Goff has nearly as many interceptions (nine) as touchdown passes (11). Todd Gurley has been kept on a pitch count that's limited him to only 53.5 rushing yards per game. Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks have one touchdown catch between them. The defense has surrendered 27-plus points three different times.

So, why bother placing a wager? Because this roster remains one of the league's most talented, Gurley could catch fire if his role expands in the playoffs and this defense has bunkered down since Jalen Ramsey's arrival (12.3 points allowed over his three games). If this team takes off like it can, getting your wager in now could give you one of football's best value buys.