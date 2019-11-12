Video: UFC's Jorge Masvidal Shades Conor McGregor Amid Fight Speculation

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal called out Conor McGregor as the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion nears his return to the Octagon.

During an interview Tuesday on The Dan Le Batard Show, Masvidal hinted McGregor might be ducking him:

Masvidal is coming off a victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 on Nov. 2. The fight ended after the third round when the assigned doctor determined Diaz could no longer continue due to two cuts around his right eye.

During a press conference in October, McGregor announced he planned to fight Jan. 18 in Las Vegas. While not confirming his next opponent, he indicated he was looking to meet the winner of Masvidal/Diaz before moving on to Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson.

However, ESPN's Marc Raimondi and Ariel Helwani reported Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje had emerged as the likeliest options for McGregor.

In the buildup to UFC 244, Masvidal trolled McGregor a bit.

"The man right here said I'm too much man for that dude," he told reporters, alluding to UFC President Dana White. "So don't bring that dude up in my interviews anymore. He already said it himself so that fight is not available."

Masvidal's stock has never been higher, and at 35, he may not have a big window to maximize his present earning potential.

It would appear Gamebred wants to as big a payday as he can find when he steps back inside the Octagon. He even threw out Canelo Alvarez as an option during his post-UFC 244 press conference.

"I'm open to the money and [Diaz is] a money fight," Masvidal said, per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin. "If Canelo wants to get his ass kicked, that's a fight I'll take. I'm just here to get the biggest checks possible, but Nate is in the future for a fact. We're doing it next year or the year after that, but it's going to happen."

Diaz is probably a more realistic pursuit for Masvidal right now. But his continued goading of McGregor could help set up a date down the road.