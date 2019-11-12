Report: Rockets Lost Nearly $20M in Sponsorship Revenue After Daryl Morey Tweet

The Houston Rockets are continuing to feel the effects of Daryl Morey's tweet supporting the protestors in Hong Kong that sparked tensions between the NBA and China. 

According to Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN, "No team has felt the brunt of the fallout more than the Rockets. League sources say the franchise has lost more than $7 million in revenue this season from cancelled Chinese sponsorship agreements and nearly $20 million overall when terminated multiyear deals are calculated."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

