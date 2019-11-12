NFL Power Rankings Week 11: 2019 Standings, Reaction for All Teams Post-MNF

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

It took an entire overtime period on Monday night, but the San Francisco 49ers have finally lost, meaning there are now no undefeated teams remaining in the NFL this season.

The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the 49ers as Jason Myers kicked a game-winning 42-yard field goal as time expired in OT to earn a 27-24 win in San Francisco. That result tightened the NFC West race, as San Francisco is 8-1 with Seattle only a half-game behind at 8-2 because they hold the tiebreaker.

Monday night's clash was expected to be the best game of the week, and it lived up to the hype, with the 49ers overcoming an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime. While San Francisco is no longer unbeaten, it has proved through the first 10 weeks of the season that it's one of the top teams in the NFL this year.

With Week 10 now complete, here's a look at the current NFL standings followed by power rankings of the league's 32 teams.

NFL Week 11 Standings

AFC East

New England 8-1

Buffalo 6-3

Miami 2-7

N.Y. Jets 2-7

AFC North

Baltimore 7-2

Pittsburgh 5-4

Cleveland 3-6

Cincinnati 0-9

AFC South

Houston 6-3

Indianapolis 5-4

Tennessee 5-5

Jacksonville 4-5

AFC West

Kansas City 6-4

Oakland 5-4

L.A. Chargers 4-6

Denver 3-6

NFC East

Dallas 5-4

Philadelphia 5-4

N.Y. Giants 2-8

Washington 1-8

NFC North

Green Bay 8-2

Minnesota 7-3

Chicago 4-5

Detroit 3-5-1

NFC South

New Orleans 7-2

Carolina 5-4

Tampa Bay 3-6

Atlanta 2-7

NFC West

San Francisco 8-1

Seattle 8-2

L.A. Rams 5-4

Arizona 3-6-1

NFL Power Rankings

1. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)

2. New England Patriots (8-1)

3. Seattle Seahawks (8-2)

4. San Francisco 49ers (8-1)

5. Green Bay Packers (8-2)

6. New Orleans Saints (7-2)

7. Houston Texans (6-3)

8. Kansas City Chiefs (6-4)

9. Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-4)

11. Buffalo Bills (6-3)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)

13. Oakland Raiders (5-4)

14. Philadelphia Eagles (5-4)

15. Carolina Panthers (5-4)

16. Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

17. Tennessee Titans (5-5)

18. Indianapolis Colts (5-4)

19. Chicago Bears (4-5)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-5)

21. Detroit Lions (3-5-1)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6)

24. Denver Broncos (3-6)

25. Cleveland Browns (3-6)

26. Arizona Cardinals (3-6-1)

27. Atlanta Falcons (2-7)

28. New York Giants (2-8)

29. Miami Dolphins (2-7)

30. New York Jets (2-7)

31. Washington Redskins (1-8)

32. Cincinnati Bengals (0-9)

The Ravens have taken over top spot in this week's power rankings, after proving to be a dominant force, led by exciting young quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore flexed its muscles with a commanding 49-13 win at Cincinnati, showing how much it has improved since it beat the Bengals 23-17 in Week 6. Between those games against their AFC North rival, the Ravens notched a road win over the Seahawks in Week 7 and became the only team to beat the Patriots in Week 9.

Jackson has passed for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 702 yards and six scores. He's continuing to improve and has taken a big step forward from his rookie season, when he played in nine games, to emerge as an MVP candidate.

Another MVP candidate, Russell Wilson, led the Seahawks to their overtime victory over the 49ers in San Francisco on Monday night. Seattle sits at No. 3 in the power rankings, just ahead of San Francisco at No. 4, and it's made the NFC West race even more exciting. The 49ers' lead is down to a half-game, and the two teams will play again in Seattle in Week 17.

The Seahawks are entering their bye in Week 11, and they have to be pleased with how their season has gone so far. Their only two losses have been to strong teams—home matchups against the Saints in Week 3 and the Ravens in Week 7.

Seattle's schedule gets more difficult down the stretch, as five of its final six games are against teams with winning records currently. So, the Seahawks will have plenty of opportunities to continue to prove themselves in the next two months.

The Steelers and Raiders are working their way up the power rankings, and both teams have emerged as potential playoff contenders in the AFC.

Despite not having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh has won four straight games and five of its last six after its 17-12 home win over the Rams this past Sunday.

Oakland also improved to 5-4 with its 26-24 home win over the Chargers last Thursday night. The Raiders are now only a half-game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West, and they have winnable matchups against the winless Bengals and the Jets the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, Kansas City is now 6-4 after falling for the fourth time in six games with its 35-32 road loss at Tennessee. The Chiefs could potentially be in some trouble in the division race, and suddenly their matchup against the Raiders in Kansas City in Week 13 could be huge.