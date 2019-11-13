WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 13November 14, 2019
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 13
At the end of each wrestling year, one word answers all conflicts in NXT: WarGames.
This year, NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Nov. 23 will host two huge namesake clashes featuring the men and women of NXT.
Wednesday's edition of NXT looked to bring clarity to both matches with a few important moments.
Io Shirai and Mia Yim set this date for their rematch from October's showstopper, this time in a ladder match. They represented their teams in a battle for an advantage inside WarGames. Given how important that can be to turning the tide of the match, this contest promised to be great and vital.
Tommaso Ciampa continued his pursuit of Undisputed Era and attempted to find a fourth man to compete against the quartet inside WarGames. Many wrestlers were looking to prove worthy of this huge spot.
A massive title match was at the center of the night, as Angel Garza took his shot at NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush. Garza has repeatedly bragged about how ready he is to defeat the Man of the Hour, and he needed to back up his words on this night.
As the potential for more invasions by Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown stars loomed with Survivor Series approaching, Wednesday's NXT was all-in on building to one of the biggest weekends in the brand's history.
NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza
Angel Garza looked to have Lio Rush's number throughout this match. He reversed the Come-Up multiple times and connected with the Wing Clipper to nearly get the three-count. The Man of the Hour refused to stay down, though, and he fought off an attempted Wing Clipper on the second rope.
After a pair of Final Hours, the NXT cruiserweight champion controversially stole the victory, as the Mexican star seemingly raised his shoulder without the referee realizing.
Result
Rush def. Garza by pinfall to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was a great opener for the night. Rush and Garza have a ton of chemistry and did not even have to pull out all their best tricks to have an impressive first encounter. Clearly, this is just the beginning of a war that will elevate both men.
What stood out was just how popular Garza has become with the NXT audience. Rush's rebirth got him a ton of support from the audience, yet he was not the crowd favorite in this contest. He was actually booed after winning.
Aliyah (w/ Vanessa Borne) vs. Xia Li
Despite the interference of Vanessa Borne, Xia Li was dominant in this match. She wiped out Aliyah with her striking ability, winning with an impressive kick that seemingly broke Aliyah's nose.
Result
Li def. Aliyah by pinfall.
Grade
C
Analysis
While the finish showed she still has work to do, Li continues to impress in short matches. She is an exciting project in a women's division that is fairly top-heavy on stars. She could be one of the top women in WWE in a year if she can focus on building the essentials.
Roderick Strong vs. Keith Lee
Finn Balor called NXT far less than it once was, and he made fun of Matt Riddle after taking him out on the previous week's show. The Original Bro did not take kindly to his words and beat down the former NXT champion.
Undisputed Era attempted to take advantage by surrounding the ring, still angry from the week prior, but Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee arrived to even the odds. The Limitless One challenged Adam Cole to a match, but Roderick Strong answered the call instead.
In a battle of motivated rivals, Lee looked to have the upper hand on the NXT North American champion. Undisputed Era returned to the ringside area to help, causing a brawl as Ciampa and Riddle evened the odds.
Balor returned to lay out Riddle, but in the chaos, Lee hit Strong with a jackhammer to take the win. Dominik Dijakovic then emerged and wiped out UE. Lee shook hands with his former rival, and Ciampa agreed to add him to the match.
Result
Lee def. Strong by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
A lot happened throughout this segment, but booking like this is expected with WarGames on the horizon. Balor vs. Riddle is set for TakeOver, while Dijakovic took his spot inside WarGames. This gives another opportunity to someone worthy of the chance.
The match between Lee and Strong was good, though they likely have better in them down the line. It cannot be understated how much The Limitless One finally feels like a star in this rivalry.
Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott vs. Bronson Reed
Isaiah "Swerve" Scott had Bronson Reed's number early, but he could not keep the bigger man down forever. Reed took over and punished Swerve in a physical domination. However, at the last moment, Scott pulled through with a jumping side kick to seal the win.
The two shook hands after the match.
Result
Scott def. Reed by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fun match to continue to build the hierarchy within NXT's midcard division. Swerve has established himself as a reliable talent in NXT who should be competing regularly. It was no surprise for him to defeat Reed despite the big man's recent momentum-turning victory.
Few benefit overall from this type of booking, however. Reed's momentum is gone. Swerve lost his momentum to Dominik Dijakovic a week earlier. It would have been better to give both these men time to build to this match.
Damian Priest Makes a Statement by Ruining Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain
Pete Dunne prepared to fight Killian Dain one on one, but The Beast of Belfast was ambushed by Damian Priest on his way to the ring. The Archer of Infamy made his present felt, hitting a somersault plancha on both men to stand tall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was exactly what it needed to be. Dunne vs. Dain should not be wasted on no hype, and the big match right now is the Triple Threat approaching. This will likely be a TakeOver bout that could easily steal the show given the matches Dunne and Priest have already had.
Ladder Match: Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim
Throughout the night, women were found laid out backstage and outside the arena. Mia Yim went into this match without Rhea Ripley or Tegan Nox, but Dakota Kai promised to have her back.
She delivered after Yim was badly busted open on a ladder shot. The Captain of Team Kick laid out The Genius of the Sky with a powerbomb and then sent Yim to the ladder. However, NXT UK women's champion Kay Lee Ray arrived to knock The Head Baddie off the ladder and through another ladder at ringside.
This gave Shirai an easy climb up the ladder to take the win. After the match, Shayna Baszler came out to celebrate, but Bayley arrived and took her down from behind.
Result
Shirai def. Yim by retrieving the briefcase for an advantage inside WarGames.
Grade
A
Analysis
While their first match was more cohesive, Yim and Shirai had another strong contest, even with the unfortunate injury. Yim getting busted open added more importance to Kai's involvement, as well as set up the surprise appearance by the NXT UK women's champion.
Ray is an interesting final addition to the heel team. She's not as established as other potential additions, particularly Kai if she had turned, but she has gold and a chance to prove she deserves plenty more attention at WarGames.
Bayley's show-ending appearance after likely laying out Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke backstage was a great closer, reminding everyone how much is at stake.