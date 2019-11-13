WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 13

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

At the end of each wrestling year, one word answers all conflicts in NXT: WarGames.

This year, NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Nov. 23 will host two huge namesake clashes featuring the men and women of NXT.

Wednesday's edition of NXT looked to bring clarity to both matches with a few important moments.

Io Shirai and Mia Yim set this date for their rematch from October's showstopper, this time in a ladder match. They represented their teams in a battle for an advantage inside WarGames. Given how important that can be to turning the tide of the match, this contest promised to be great and vital.

Tommaso Ciampa continued his pursuit of Undisputed Era and attempted to find a fourth man to compete against the quartet inside WarGames. Many wrestlers were looking to prove worthy of this huge spot.

A massive title match was at the center of the night, as Angel Garza took his shot at NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush. Garza has repeatedly bragged about how ready he is to defeat the Man of the Hour, and he needed to back up his words on this night.

As the potential for more invasions by Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown stars loomed with Survivor Series approaching, Wednesday's NXT was all-in on building to one of the biggest weekends in the brand's history.