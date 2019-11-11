MLB Rookies of the Year 2019: AL and NL Winners, Voting Results and Reaction

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Pete Alonso and Yordan Alvarez were each named Rookie of the Year in their respective leagues Monday after outstanding first seasons in the majors.

Alonso secured the National League honors after the New York Mets star beat out finalists Mike Soroka and Fernando Tatis Jr. with 29 of 30 first-place votes.

There was little surprise considering Alonso's performance this season with a major-league best 53 home runs, breaking a rookie record originally set by Aaron Judge.

Alonso finished the year with a .260 batting average, .941 OPS and 120 RBI while keeping the New York Mets in the playoff race at the end of the season. Even as a rookie, he was one of the best sluggers in baseball at any age while putting himself squarely in the MVP conversation.

Adding in a Home Run Derby title in July, it was truly a magical year for the first baseman.

Several NL players could've been the top choice in other years. Soroka ranked third in the NL with a 2.68 ERA while going 13-4 for the Atlanta Braves. Tatis was one of the most exciting players in baseball when healthy, hitting .317 with 22 home runs and 16 stolen bases in just 84 games.

There were legitimate arguments for both players to win Rookie of the Year:

Still, only one could win it, and Alonso took the top prize.

In the American League, Alvarez earned all 30 first-place votes while topping John Means and Brandon Lowe.

His impact over 87 games was clear with 27 home runs, a .313 average and 1.067 OPS. This helped him truly stand out from the rest of the field.

The Cuban began the year in Triple-A but forced his way to the majors after hitting 23 home runs for the Round Rock Express. He then burst onto the scene for the Astros with four home runs in his first five games and seven in his first 12.

Though it's a regular-season award, Alvarez's .412 batting average in the World Series against the Washington Nationals showed he can get it done when it matters most.

Like in the NL, however, there was plenty of competition for the Rookie of the Year Award in the AL.

Lowe only played about half a season as well, but it was injuries that limited him to 82 games. When healthy, he earned an All-Star selection while hitting .270 with 17 home runs to go with his plus defense at second base. Means was a rare bright spot on the Baltimore Orioles staff, finishing with 12 wins and a 3.60 ERA. Even Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. deserve credit for strong seasons despite not being finalists.

Alvarez ended up getting the most votes, but players on the shortlist for both leagues look ready to be stars at this level in the future.