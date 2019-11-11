JuJu Says Jalen Ramsey 'Said so Many Cuss Words That I Never Heard Of'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey evidently talks a lot of trash during the game. And apparently, some of it is unique.

Just ask Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"It was cool, man. He talks a lot. He talks so much," Smith-Schuster said of his matchup with Ramsey following Pittsburgh's 17-12 win over the Rams on Sunday, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. "He said so many cuss words that I never heard of, and I am 22 years old."

