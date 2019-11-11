JuJu Says Jalen Ramsey 'Said so Many Cuss Words That I Never Heard Of'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey evidently talks a lot of trash during the game. And apparently, some of it is unique.

Just ask Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster.

"It was cool, man. He talks a lot. He talks so much,Smith-Schuster said of his matchup with Ramsey following Pittsburgh's 17-12 win over the Rams on Sunday, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. "He said so many cuss words that I never heard of, and I am 22 years old."

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Read 206 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Gridiron Digest: Mahomes Can't Do It Alone

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gridiron Digest: Mahomes Can't Do It Alone

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Week 10 Report Card

    ➖Trubisky's turnaround ➖Dan Quinn's hot seat ➖Mahomes' return and more

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    NFL Week 10 Report Card

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading the Steelers 17-12 Win Over the Rams

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Grading the Steelers 17-12 Win Over the Rams

    Behind the Steel Curtain
    via Behind the Steel Curtain

    Browns Might Have Helped Steelers Before Facing Them, Ravens Run Wild

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Browns Might Have Helped Steelers Before Facing Them, Ravens Run Wild

    Tim Benz
    via TribLIVE.com