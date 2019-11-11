Cowboys' Dak Prescott Responds to Questions About Play-Calling in Vikings Loss

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys fans may not have liked the late-game play-calling from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but Dak Prescott will not join the chorus.

"You've got to go back and look at the situation, right?" Prescott told reporters. "You don't want to leave too much time on the clock for them. I'm not going to question the play-calling. There were opportunities. We've just got to do better and execute those plays, simple as that. Every guy in that locker room would say that."

Despite being consistently stuffed on the ground the entire game and Prescott leading the Cowboys down the field with his arm on their final offensive possession, the Cowboys ran on consecutive plays on second and third down at the Minnesota Vikings' 11-yard line. The two plays combined to lose three yards, setting up a 4th-and-5 pass that was knocked down by Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, clinching the 28-24 Minnesota win.

"As a quarterback, you can't ask for more," Prescott said. "Ball in your hands. Fourth down. Chance to make a throw to win the game. They made a great play. They made more plays when it counted and beat us situationally."

Prescott threw for 397 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, his second straight game with three scores through the air. Ezekiel Elliott put up only 47 rushing yards on his 20 carries, matching his worst-ever effort when getting at least 20 attempts.

Elliott's brilliance over the macro makes running the ball at least once in that situation make sense; you'd rarely expect a defense to stop him in any two-yard situation. With Prescott and the passing game rolling on the drive, however, it's hard to justify the consecutive runs that put the offense in a situation with no margin for error on fourth down.

Moore, 31, is in his first season as an offensive coordinator, which has been a mixed bag of results. In some weeks, he has looked like one of the most promising young offensive minds in football. Others, he's made play-calling gaffes that make it clear he's still in the infancy of his coaching life.

Sunday's final drive was, unfortunately, an example of the latter.