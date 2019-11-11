Jerry Jones Hopes Loss to Vikings Isn't 'Terminal' for Cowboys' Playoff Hopes

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and owner Jerry Jones hopes it won't mean the end of their season.

"It's disappointing," Jones said after the 28-24 defeat, per Josh Clark of 105.3 The Fan. "Disappointing. We'll have to pay for this one and hopefully it won't be terminal."

Dallas had every opportunity to win despite falling behind 14-0 after Minnesota's opening two possessions. Dak Prescott was excellent throughout and threw for 397 yards and three touchdowns, and it appeared as if he was going to direct a game-winning drive in crunch time.

However, questionable play-calling and a poor rushing attack cost him and the Cowboys.

Prescott moved the team from its own 6-yard line to Minnesota's 11-yard line before Dallas called two straight running plays and lost yardage. That put Prescott's back against the wall on fourth down, and he forced the ball to a covered Ezekiel Elliott for an incompletion.

As a result, the Cowboys fell to 5-4 and are now tied atop the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This was such a monumental loss for Dallas because the wild card is now a long shot at best. The 7-3 Vikings and 7-2 Seattle Seahawks are multiple games ahead of the Cowboys following Sunday night's game, meaning all the eggs may be in the division basket.

Jones understood how difficult of a loss this was moving into the stretch run.