Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says Knee Injury Is 'Doing Fine' After Titans Loss

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

In private, the front office and coaching staff of the Kansas City Chiefs would likely say they are fine trading one loss for Patrick Mahomes' health.

They appear to have received a blessing Sunday following a 35-32 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

"The knee is doing fine," Mahomes said after his first game since dislocating his kneecap on Oct. 17 against the Denver Broncos, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. "Just how we expected going into the game. Give credit to the trainers and the training staff for getting me ready to play. The knee feels fine, and I'm glad to get through another game."

Mahomes looked like his typically dominant self and finished 36-of-50 passing for 446 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

One of those touchdowns came on a jump pass to Mecole Hardman in the fourth quarter, which put the Chiefs up by two scores after the ensuing extra point. However, touchdowns from Derrick Henry and Adam Humphries put the Titans ahead, and the Chiefs' final two possessions ended on a botched field-goal snap and a blocked Harrison Butker kick.

As a result, Kansas City is just a half-game ahead of the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West at 6-4.

"I trust in those guys—the doctors and the training staff—and they told me I was ready to go," Mahomes said heading into the critical stretch run. "Obviously you want to get out there and get hit just to get yourself settled in the game, (but) I had full confidence I was going to be able to play this game."

The Chiefs are going to need Mahomes at his best with six games remaining, considering four of them come against division rivals in the Raiders, Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. The other two are on the road against the defending champion New England Patriots and a formidable defense in the Chicago Bears.

If Sunday was any indication, Mahomes looks up to the challenge.