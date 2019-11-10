Video: Skydiver Crashes into Lambeau Wall During Panthers vs. Packers Halftime

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

It was a catch by the standards of the NFL but not necessarily a clean landing.

A skydiver parachuted into Lambeau Field at halftime of Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers. The man was unable to come to a stop and hit the padded wall in the right corner of the end zone.

Unlike Gus Frerotte, the man appeared to be OK as he quickly got to his feet and gestured toward the crowd.

The halftime snafu wasn't emblematic of the Packers' performance as Green Bay built a 14-10 lead and held Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey to 51 yards from scrimmage.

Let this be a lesson: The Lambeau Leap isn't as easy as it looks.