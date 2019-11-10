Kyler Murray, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald Fantasy Outlook After Week 10

Will Vragovic/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk put together the best performance of his NFL career Sunday in the team's 30-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second-year player caught six of 10 targets for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

Behind Kirk was veteran All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who caught all eight of his targets for 71 yards. Kirk topped all fantasy players heading into the late afternoon slate in standard PPR (points per reception) leagues with 37.8 points. Fitzgerald tallied 15.1.

Fitzgerald entered Sunday leading the Cardinals with 63 targets resulting in 42 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns across nine games.

Kirk has been hampered by an ankle injury, which kept him out for Weeks 5, 6 and 7. So his performance against the Bucs is encouraging in terms of his health and ability to maximize his potential for the remainder of the season.

It's worth noting that Kirk exploited a Tampa defense that, according to FantasyPros, entered Week 10 having given up 45.5 PPR points per game to wide receivers—the worst mark in the league.

The matchups aren't as favorable for the Cardinals moving forward with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers looming over the next three weeks. The Niners lead the league in passing defense, while the Steelers and Rams rank 10th and 19th, respectively.

Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray has been consistently targeting both Kirk and Fitzgerald regardless of Arizona's opponent all year, though. That's why both WRs hold a Flex floor and WR2 upside.

As for Murray, the rookie top overall pick entered Week 10 ranked seventh among all QBs with 166.5 fantasy points. He tallied 26.8 against Tampa. Murray should remain a solid QB1 option despite Arizona's tough schedule down the stretch because of his dual-threat ability.

