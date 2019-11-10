Report: Antonio Brown Won't Play This Season, Hasn't Given All Evidence to NFL

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly "is not expected" to play in the NFL again this season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, responded to the report, according to Schefter: “I'm confident Antonio will play again this season. I believe the NFL should clear him after they interview him this week and I expect he will be signed shortly after that.”

While Brown is "scheduled to meet with the league Thursday to address the sexual assault allegations he is facing," a number of factors could keep him from playing a game this season.

For one, "the NFL would be prepared to place him on the commissioner's exempt list" if he signs with a team before its investigation concludes. That makes it unlikely any team would bring him aboard since it would have to pay him but wouldn't be able to play him.

For another, "Brown has not turned over all of the evidence the NFL has requested to gain a broader understanding of his case, according to a source."

And NFL teams reportedly believe that Brown is facing "additional discipline" once the NFL concludes that investigation, which "could stretch well into next season," per that report.

Brown, 31, opened in training camp with the Oakland Raiders, though he eventually forced his way out of that squad after a number of strange events, getting cut by the team. He was then signed by the New England Patriots and played one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a score. 

Shortly after he joined the Patriots, his former trainer, Britney Taylor, accused him in a lawsuit of sexual misconduct, including rape, on three separate occasions. An artist who was working on a painting at his home also said Brown came on to her while he was naked, with only a small towel covering his genitals, and later said Brown had sent her intimidating texts after that story broke.

The Pats released him in the wake of those accusations, and Brown has since suggested his NFL career was over on more than one occasion, only to repeatedly backtrack from those remarks.

He's also reportedly filed eight grievances against the Patriots and Raiders in an effort to recoup "$39.775 million in lost salary, bonuses and guaranteed money."

Brown's future in the NFL remains up in the air, but based on the most recent reports, it seems unlikely he'll be playing football again in 2019. 

Read 247 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Report: Dak Headed to Franchise Tag

    Cowboys and Prescott didn’t make any progress on long-term extension during bye: ‘Nothing doing’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dak Headed to Franchise Tag

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    @TheMattCamp Answering Fantasy Questions

    Watch our fantasy show and check the comment thread for our latest intel ⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    @TheMattCamp Answering Fantasy Questions

    Bleacher Report
    via YouTube

    Report: Load Management for Shady

    Chiefs had predetermined this game as a ‘rest week’ for LeSean McCoy, want him fresh down the stretch

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Load Management for Shady

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R’s Best Week 10 Bets 🤑

    Watch for our experts’ best picks of the week, and check the comments for more locks 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R’s Best Week 10 Bets 🤑

    Bleacher Report
    via YouTube