Report: Antonio Brown Won't Play This Season, Hasn't Given All Evidence to NFL

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown reportedly "is not expected" to play in the NFL again this season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, responded to the report, according to Schefter: “I'm confident Antonio will play again this season. I believe the NFL should clear him after they interview him this week and I expect he will be signed shortly after that.”

While Brown is "scheduled to meet with the league Thursday to address the sexual assault allegations he is facing," a number of factors could keep him from playing a game this season.

For one, "the NFL would be prepared to place him on the commissioner's exempt list" if he signs with a team before its investigation concludes. That makes it unlikely any team would bring him aboard since it would have to pay him but wouldn't be able to play him.

For another, "Brown has not turned over all of the evidence the NFL has requested to gain a broader understanding of his case, according to a source."

And NFL teams reportedly believe that Brown is facing "additional discipline" once the NFL concludes that investigation, which "could stretch well into next season," per that report.

Brown, 31, opened in training camp with the Oakland Raiders, though he eventually forced his way out of that squad after a number of strange events, getting cut by the team. He was then signed by the New England Patriots and played one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a score.

Shortly after he joined the Patriots, his former trainer, Britney Taylor, accused him in a lawsuit of sexual misconduct, including rape, on three separate occasions. An artist who was working on a painting at his home also said Brown came on to her while he was naked, with only a small towel covering his genitals, and later said Brown had sent her intimidating texts after that story broke.

The Pats released him in the wake of those accusations, and Brown has since suggested his NFL career was over on more than one occasion, only to repeatedly backtrack from those remarks.

He's also reportedly filed eight grievances against the Patriots and Raiders in an effort to recoup "$39.775 million in lost salary, bonuses and guaranteed money."

Brown's future in the NFL remains up in the air, but based on the most recent reports, it seems unlikely he'll be playing football again in 2019.