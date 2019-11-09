Unai Emery 'Accepts' Arsenal Criticism After Leicester City Loss

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he will accept all criticism after the Gunners' 2-0 loss against Leicester City on Saturday.

Per Goal's James Westwood, the under-fire manager told the press after the loss that he saw improvements in his team:

"I am speaking with the club to stay strong and recover. We also have young players who are growing up with us.

"I know we are receiving criticism but I have done before and I have recovered. I accept all the criticism. It is normal. Today we did one step ahead being better defensively.

"We can be disappointed but not with the attitude of the players, they did the gameplan. In the second half, we created some chances and when they scored we lost that opportunity."

He also called for patience because he's working with a young squad:

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison got the goals for the Foxes, who climbed into second place in the Premier League standings with the win. Arsenal are now winless in their last four outings in the competition.

Emery's position has come under pressure after a poor start to the season, filled with bad results and even worse play. Arsenal-supporting comedian Jack Whitehall is among those calling for his reign to end:

The Athletic's James McNicholas slammed the manager after the final whistle:

Emery guided the team to the UEFA Europa League final in his first season in charge of the club after replacing the legendary Arsene Wenger, who coached the Gunners for more than two decades.

A fifth-placed finish in the Premier League was followed by a summer that saw several high-profile arrivals, including Nicolas Pepe and Kieran Tierney. Expectations were high, and the Gunners have fallen well short so far.

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Arsenal sit eight points behind Manchester City in the race for fourth place in the Premier League, and the Sky Blues still have a match in hand. They'll face leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Despite the struggles, Emery remains confident a top-four finish is within reach: "We are distant from Leicester now but we will take time to prepare and improve and take the balance in the team. Manchester United and Spurs are also behind us so it is an equal competition but we have time to reduce the gap on Leicester."

The Gunners will have a decision to make during the upcoming international break, which gives the club a two-week period without matches. It could be the perfect time to bring in a replacement, but it also provides Emery with a window to work with his team and fix their form.