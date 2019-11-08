Memphis' James Wiseman to Have Hearing on Nov. 18 Regarding NCAA Eligibility

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 9, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER 5: James Wiseman #32 of the Memphis Tigers dunks the ball against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during a game on November 5, 2019 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated South Carolina State 97-64. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Memphis big man and potential No. 1 NBA draft pick James Wiseman will take in part in a hearing to determine his NCAA eligibility, per attorney Randy Fishman to John Martin of The Athletic. 

"The wheels of justice are moving right along," Fishman said.

When asked whether he felt confident about Wiseman being ruled eligible, Fishman told Martin, "We wouldn't have filed the lawsuit if we didn't feel confident."

On Friday, attorney Leslie Ballin told reporters that Wiseman, who dropped 28 points and 11 rebounds in his collegiate debut versus South Carolina State on Tuesday, was declared ineligible by the NCAA:

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NCAA claims that Memphis men's basketball head coach Penny Hardaway helped to pay for Wiseman and his family to move to Memphis when Wiseman was still in high school. 

However, Ballin said a Shelby County judge put a hold on the NCAA's ruling pending further litigation, per Mark Giannotto and Jason Munz of the Commercial Appeal. That meant Wiseman was eligible to play Friday at home versus the University of Illinois-Chicago.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

