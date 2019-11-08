MLB Rumors: Braves 3B Josh Donaldson Interests Rangers in Free Agency

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday that the Texas Rangers will take a look at third baseman Josh Donaldson, who spent the 2019 season with the Atlanta Braves.

"The Texas Rangers have expressed interest in Josh Donaldson as they head into an offseason in which they have money to spend," Passan wrote. "The Rangers are making third base and starting pitching a priority, and Donaldson is coming off a phenomenal season with Atlanta."

The Braves offered Donaldson a $17.8 million qualifying offer, per David O'Brien of The Athletic, but it is expected that the third baseman will turn it down and officially become a free agent.

The 2015 American League MVP rebounded from an injury-shortened 2018 campaign to post 37 home runs, 94 RBI and a .900 OPS for the National League East-winning Braves, whose 97 wins were the second-most in the Senior Circuit.

Donaldson, who will turn 34 in December, has hit 219 homers and slugged .509 during a nine-year career for the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians and Braves. He is a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

