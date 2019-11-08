Arsene Wenger Says He Will Hold Talks with Bayern Munich over Manager's Job

Jun Sato/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger said on Friday he has been in touch with Bayern Munich in regard to taking over as manager and plans to hold talks with the Bundesliga champions.

The former Arsenal boss told beIN Sports (h/t James Whaling at the Mirror) that Bayern have been in touch with him, but he is yet to give the German club a response.

"On Wednesday afternoon, [Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz] Rummenigge called me. I could not answer at that moment and, by politeness, I called him back.

"He was in his car going to the game against Olympiacos. We talked for four to five minutes maximum and he told me they had assigned Flick to be the coach and he will manage the next two games because they play Dortmund tomorrow.

"He asked me if I'd be interested because they are looking for a coach. I told him I didn't have any thoughts about it. It needs some time to have a think about it.

"We decided together we will talk next week because I am in Doha until Tuesday night. This is the true story."

Niko Kovac left Bayern by mutual consent on November 3 after a 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt. Assistant coach Hansi Flick has been put in temporary charge of the club while they search for a permanent replacement.

Flick oversaw a 2-0 win over Olympiakos in the UEFA Champions League in his first game in charge which secured the Bavarians' place in the last 16 of the competition:

Wenger has been linked with the vacant manager's position, although there had been speculation Bayern had turned down the 70-year-old, per Christian Falk at Bild:

However, Wenger's latest comments suggest he is still very much in the running to take over at Bayern and return to management for the first time since leaving Arsenal in 2018 after 22 years at the club.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has also been linked with the post but has said he will remain with his club until the end of the season:

Red Bull Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick has also been ruled out by his agent Marc Kosicke. He has said the the 61-year-old is "not available" and will not hold talks with Bayern, per the Guardian's Christian Falk and Marcus Christenson.

Wenger looks to be the frontrunner to replace Kovac. He told beIN Sports (h/t James Olley at the Evening Standard) that he has missed coaching and could be set for a new challenge in Germany.