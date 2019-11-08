Pistons' Andre Drummond Says He's 'The Best Ever When It Comes to Rebounding'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is the NBA's premier rebounder currently, but the two-time All-Star believes he also stacks up well against the all-time greats in that category.

According to Rod Beard of the Detroit News, the 26-year-old Drummond feels he is already the best rebounder in NBA history: "I think I'm definitely the best ever when it comes to rebounding. I don't think there's anybody who's even remotely close to the things I've done when it comes to [rebounding]."

With forward Blake Griffin having yet to play this season due to a hamstring injury, Drummond has put the Pistons on his back and generated career-best numbers thus far with 21.9 points, 18.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.

Entering the 2019-20 campaign, Drummond had led the NBA in rebounding in three of the previous four seasons. He is also leading the league by a wide margin this season and hasn't averaged worse than 13.2 rebounds per game in a season since his rookie year in 2012-13.

Drummond is in his eighth NBA season and conceivably has many more productive years ahead of him, but his statement necessitates a look at where he stands on the all-time rebounding list currently.

In terms of total rebounds, Drummond is only 80th on the all-time NBA list with 7,591, although that is to be expected since he is a fairly young player still in his prime. Because of that, a better barometer is rebounds per game.

At 13.78 rebounds per game during his career, Drummond is seventh on the all-time NBA list behind Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Bob Pettit, Jerry Lucas, Nate Thurmond and Wes Unseld. All of them are Hall of Famers.

Chamberlain and Russell are leaps and bounds above the rest with 22.89 rebounds per game and 22.45 rebounds per game, respectively, but it should be noted that their prime years were in the 1960s when there weren't as many quality big men in the league.

The same can be said for every player ahead of Drummond, as they all played primarily in the 1970s or earlier, which was a different game than it is now.

Among modern players, the case can easily be made that Drummond is the best rebounder, and as the NBA continues to trend toward positionless basketball, he could become an even more dominant rebounder in the years to come as players with his skill set may be fewer and more far between.

Regardless of where Drummond stands among the all-time great rebounders, his career year is coming at a perfect time, as he can become a free agent at the conclusion of the season and is putting himself in position to land a massive contract from the Pistons or perhaps even another team.