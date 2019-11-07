Yankees Rumors: Matt Blake Hired to Replace Larry Rothschild as Pitching Coach

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have found a replacement for Larry Rothschild at pitching coach, hiring Matt Blake to fill the position, per Jeff Passan of ESPN:

The Yankees fired Rothschild, who had been with the team since 2011, in late October.

"Larry cares deeply about his craft and the pitchers under his tutelage, and he played a significant role in our successes over the past nine seasons," general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement regarding Rothschild's firing, per Joel Sherman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. "There's a reason why Larry has had the type of distinguished baseball career he's had, and it starts with experience and dedication that is difficult to emulate."

