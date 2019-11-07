Yankees Rumors: Matt Blake Hired to Replace Larry Rothschild as Pitching Coach

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2019

The New York Yankees logo is painted on the field before an exhibition baseball game between the Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, Feb. 27, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The New York Yankees have found a replacement for Larry Rothschild at pitching coach, hiring Matt Blake to fill the position, per Jeff Passan of ESPN:

The Yankees fired Rothschild, who had been with the team since 2011, in late October. 

"Larry cares deeply about his craft and the pitchers under his tutelage, and he played a significant role in our successes over the past nine seasons," general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement regarding Rothschild's firing, per Joel Sherman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. "There's a reason why Larry has had the type of distinguished baseball career he's had, and it starts with experience and dedication that is difficult to emulate."

                                  

