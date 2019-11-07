Clippers Fined $50,000 for Inconsistent Statements on Kawhi Leonard's Health

Harry How/Getty Images

The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 Thursday for comments by Doc Rivers and others regarding the health of star Kawhi Leonard.

The Athletic's David Aldridge shared a statement from the league:

"Following additional review of the LA Clippers not playing Kawhi Leonard in last night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA has confirmed that the team's decision to sit Leonard for management of an injury was consistent with league rules. The team has reasonably determined that Leonard is suffering from an ongoing injury to the patella tendon in his left knee and has been placed by the team at this time on an injury protocol for back-to-back games."

However, the league said it had fined the Clippers for statements made by Rivers "that were inconsistent" with Leonard's reported status. At issue appears to be Rivers' postgame comments after the Clippers' 129-124 loss:

