Predicting 1 Trade for Each MLB Team 1 Month from the Winter Meetings

15 of 15

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs trade 3B Kris Bryant to the Texas Rangers for SP Hans Crouse, SP Brock Burke, SP Jonathan Hernandez, UT Danny Santana



It's looking more and more likely that the Chicago Cubs will move one of their homegrown offensive stars this offseason, and Kris Bryant makes the most sense as a Scott Boras client two years away from free agency.

He's almost certainly going to test the open market after the 2021 season, and after he dealt with some nagging injury issues the past two seasons, now might be the time to sell high.

The Cubs have a lengthy trade history with the Texas Rangers, including a pair of blockbuster deadline deals that sent veteran starters Ryan Dempster and Matt Garza to Texas. The former notably brought Kyle Hendricks to Chicago.

A package of pitching prospects will be what the Cubs are looking for, including at least one who is ready to step into the 2020 rotation.

Hans Crouse is the top arm in the Texas system, and his electric fastball-slider combination gives him one of the highest ceilings of any pitching prospect in baseball. The 21-year-old is still at least a few years away from reaching the majors, though.

Brock Burke and Jonathan Hernandez both saw the majors in 2019, and while they don't have the same ceiling as Crouse, they have MLB starter potential and are ready to compete for a rotation spot.

Throwing in the versatile Danny Santana would give the Cubs a suitable replacement for Ben Zobrist, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Meanwhile, the Rangers would add a much-needed big bat at third base to slot alongside Joey Gallo in the middle of the lineup, allowing them to turn their free-agency focus toward the pitching side of things as they look to contend in 2020.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.