Jon Jones Wants Dominick Reyes for Next UFC Fight: I'm 'Beating His Ass Next'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Jon Jones of the United States looks on after his after their UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout with Thiago Santos of Brazil at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones defeated Santos by decision. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has made it clear he would prefer to take on Dominick Reyes in his next fight, not Corey Anderson.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter to explain that, after analysing the duo, it is Reyes he sees as the bigger challenge:

               

