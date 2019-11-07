Jon Jones Wants Dominick Reyes for Next UFC Fight: I'm 'Beating His Ass Next'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has made it clear he would prefer to take on Dominick Reyes in his next fight, not Corey Anderson.



The 32-year-old took to Twitter to explain that, after analysing the duo, it is Reyes he sees as the bigger challenge:

