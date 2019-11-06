Shad Khan Has 'No Plans' to Move Jaguars to London Amid Chargers Rumors

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

London is not calling the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan told Rich Eisen on NFL: The Grind that there are "no plans" underway for the team's relocation from Jacksonville to London. The 69-year-old businessman added he believes that an NFL team being based in London is not "anywhere near close" to happening:

Jacksonville lost 26-3 to the Houston Texans at London's Wembley Stadium last week, the league's fourth and final game across the pond this season.

Khan's comments followed Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos vehemently denying a report from The Athletic's Vincent Bonsignore on Monday that relocating the Chargers to London permanently "has been broached among league personnel."

"The Chargers would at least listen if the NFL approached them about London as a possible option," Bonsignore added.

Spanos wasn't having it (NSFW language):

Also on Monday, head of NFL International and Executive Vice President/Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Chris Halpin told Newsweek's Dan Cancian that a franchise in London is in the cards for the league at some point:

"There is nothing blocking us from having a franchise in London, but we have to get all our ducks in a row," Halpin said. "We need to have an owner who wants to relocate a team here, but that is out of our control."

The NFL began playing games in London during the 2007 season. The inaugural matchup was between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins on Oct. 28, 2007.

The Jaguars became the league's first and only franchise to commit long-term to playing a game in London in 2012, per the team's official website, and the deal is good through 2020. The Jags have played one game per season in London since 2013 and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In an interview with John Oehser of the Jags' official website published Nov. 2, Khan disclosed that he'd like to continue playing one home game at Wembley beyond the current contract.

"I think we definitely want to extend," he told Oehser. "It's worked great for us and frankly, I can't imagine not having it—the value that it has added for Jacksonville. We're talking to the league and I'm very optimistic we're going to have an extension."

However, contrary to any speculation that the Jaguars could one day call London home, Khan reiterated to Oehser his commitment to building up the area surrounding the team's home TIAA Bank Field.