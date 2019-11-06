SF Giants Rumors: Cubs' Scott Harris Among Candidates for GM Opening

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants are reportedly looking toward the Chicago Cubs front office as they search for their next general manager.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Cubs assistant general manager Scott Harris is one of the candidates for the position. Rosenthal clarified that it is "unclear" how close the National League West team is to finishing its search.

The Giants are also in the market for a new manager after Bruce Bochy retired, and Rosenthal provided an update on both searches during an appearance on MLB Network:

He made a direct comparison to the Cubs when it comes to the GM position and suggested whoever was hired would be the Jed Hoyer to president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi's Theo Epstein. Hoyer and Epstein work closely together when making personnel decisions.

That is a framework Harris would surely be familiar with given his time in the Cubs front office, although Zaidi has been without a general manager since he was hired in November 2018.

Whether it is Harris or someone else, the next GM will have a monumental task ahead. The Giants were a powerhouse for extended stretches in the last decade and won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, but they are coming off three straight losing seasons.

San Francisco's 77-85 mark in 2019 was its best record since 2016, and it is still staring at a deep division that features the formidable Los Angeles Dodgers.