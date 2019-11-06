Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

For most fantasy football leagues, the playoffs are only a few weeks away.

That's not a lot of time for fantasy owners to either make up ground in their league standings or to hold onto their playoff position. So, these next few weeks are crucial for everybody. The right decisions need to be made in terms of which players to start and which to sit.

Here are the rankings for each position for Week 10, followed by a look at three must-start players this week.

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CIN)

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at TEN)

3. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CAR)

4. Jameis Winston, TB (vs. ARI)

5. Drew Brees, NO (vs. ATL)

6. Matt Ryan, ATL (at NO)

7. Kyler Murray, ARI (at TB)

8. Russell Wilson, SEA (at SF)

9. Josh Allen, BUF (at CLE)

10. Jacoby Brissett, IND (vs. MIA)

11. Philip Rivers, LAC (at OAK)

12. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. MIN)

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at GB)

2. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. ATL)

3. Saquon Barkley, NYG (at NYJ)

4. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at DAL)

5. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. MIN)

6. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CAR)

7. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (vs. NYG)

8. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. BUF)

9. Josh Jacobs, OAK (vs. LAC)

10. Tevin Coleman, SF (vs. SEA)

11. David Montgomery, CHI (vs. DET)

12. Marlon Mack, IND (vs. MIA)

13. Mark Ingram, BAL (at CIN)

14. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. KC)

15. Jaylen Samuels, PIT (vs. LAR)

16. Melvin Gordon, LAC (at OAK)

17. David Johnson, ARI (at TB)

18. Todd Gurley, LAR (at PIT)

19. Chris Carson, SEA (at SF)

20. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at OAK)

21. Devonta Freeman, ATL (at NO)

22. Devin Singletary, BUF (at CLE)

23. Ronald Jones, TB (vs. ARI)

24. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. BAL)

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. ATL)

2. Julio Jones, ATL (at NO)

3. Mike Evans, TB (vs. ARI)

4. Tyreek Hill, KC (at TEN)

5. Davante Adams, GB (vs. CAR)

6. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at PIT)

7. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at SF)

8. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. ARI)

9. Keenan Allen, LAC (at OAK)

10. Kenny Golladay, DET (at CHI)

11. Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. MIN)

12. Stefon Diggs, MIN (at DAL)

13. DJ Moore, CAR (at GB)

14. Christian Kirk, ARI (at TB)

15. Sammy Watkins, KC (at TEN)

16. Marvin Jones, DET (at CHI)

17. Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. DET)

18. A.J. Green, CIN (vs. BAL)

19. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. BAL)

20. Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (vs. BUF)

21. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at NO)

22. Curtis Samuel, CAR (at GB)

23. Golden Tate, NYG (at NYJ)

24. John Brown, BUF (at CLE)

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, KC (at TEN)

2. Hunter Henry, LAC (at OAK)

3. George Kittle, SF (vs. SEA)

4. Austin Hooper, ATL (at NO)

5. Darren Waller, OAK (vs. LAC)

6. Mark Andrews, BAL (at CIN)

7. Evan Engram, NYG (at NYJ)

8. Jason Witten, DAL (vs. MIN)

9. Gerald Everett, LAR (at PIT)

10. Jared Cook, NO (vs. ATL)

11. Greg Olsen, CAR (at GB)

12. Jack Doyle, IND (vs. MIA)

Defense/Special Teams

1. Indianapolis (vs. MIA)

2. Kansas City (at TEN)

3. Cleveland (vs. BUF)

4. Baltimore (at CIN)

5. Buffalo (at CLE)

6. N.Y. Jets (vs. NYG)

7. Arizona (at TB)

8. New Orleans (vs. ATL)

9. N.Y. Giants (at NYJ)

10. Green Bay (vs. CAR)

11. Pittsburgh (vs. LAR)

12. Detroit (at CHI)

Kicker

1. Greg Zuerlein, LAR (at PIT)

2. Wil Lutz, NO (vs. ATL)

3. Joey Slye, CAR (at GB)

4. Harrison Butker, KC (at TEN)

5. Justin Tucker, BAL (at CIN)

6. Matt Gay, TB (vs. ARI)

7. Michael Badgley, LAC (at OAK)

8. Chris Boswell, PIT (vs. LAR)

9. Robbie Gould, SF (vs. SEA)

10. Austin Seibert, CLE (vs. BUF)

11. Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at TB)

12. Brett Maher, DAL (vs. MIN)

Must-Start Players

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterbacks are having no trouble against the Buccaneers defense, which is allowing 293.5 passing yards per game (second-most in the NFL). Murray should have success, too.

The rookie had a bit of a surprise performance last week, as he passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns against the undefeated 49ers, who have one of the top defenses. That outing showed that Murray is continuing to improve during his first campaign.

And that progression should continue against Tampa Bay, which is allowing the most fantasy points to quarterbacks in the league this season.

Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Another rookie who should have a strong performance this week is Jacobs, who leads the Raiders into their Thursday night home matchup against the Chargers.

Jacobs had 120 rushing yards last week against the Lions while also scoring a pair of touchdowns for his third multi-TD game of the season. It was also the third time in Jacobs' last four games that he ran for more than 100 yards.

With Jacobs likely to continue to get a lot of touches near the goal line, he has a strong chance to get into the end zone again this week, making him a strong start for this week.

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen at Oakland Raiders

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It's been a tough few weeks for fantasy owners with Allen on their roster, as he hasn't had more than 61 receiving yards since Week 3. He also hasn't scored a touchdown during that stretch.

However, this should be the week that Allen gets back on track. The Raiders are allowing 198.6 yards per game to wide receivers, the most in the AFC. Oakland is also allowing 390 total yards per game, which is sixth-worst in the NFL.

The Chargers will likely spread the ball around, but quarterback Philip Rivers shouldn't have trouble finding Allen, his top target. After having at least 98 yards in each of the first three weeks of the season, Allen should get back to that level of production Thursday night.