MSU's Cassius Winston, UNC's Cole Anthony Headline 2020 Wooden Award Watch List

MSU's Cassius Winston, UNC's Cole Anthony Headline 2020 Wooden Award Watch ListNovember 5, 2019
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
The John R. Wooden Award revealed Tuesday the 50 players making up the preseason watch list ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, is among those considered, as are Memphis' James Wiseman and North Carolina's Cole Anthony, who were the No. 1 and 4 overall players, respectively, in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
