MSU's Cassius Winston, UNC's Cole Anthony Headline 2020 Wooden Award Watch List

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans talks with Cassius Winston #5 in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The John R. Wooden Award revealed Tuesday the 50 players making up the preseason watch list ahead of the 2019-20 campaign. 

Michigan State's Cassius Winston, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, is among those considered, as are Memphis' James Wiseman and North Carolina's Cole Anthony, who were the No. 1 and 4 overall players, respectively, in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

