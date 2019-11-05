MSU's Cassius Winston, UNC's Cole Anthony Headline 2020 Wooden Award Watch List

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The John R. Wooden Award revealed Tuesday the 50 players making up the preseason watch list ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

Michigan State's Cassius Winston, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, is among those considered, as are Memphis' James Wiseman and North Carolina's Cole Anthony, who were the No. 1 and 4 overall players, respectively, in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

