Report: Chargers Moving to London Discussed Due to Concerns of LA Fan Attendance

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The possibility that the Los Angeles Chargers could move to London has "been broached among league personnel" as many around the NFL are concerned about the team's ability to draw fan support in L.A., according to Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic.

Bonsignore noted the Chargers "would at least listen" if the NFL approached them about a move across the pond, though the team is "fully committed" to Los Angeles.

The Chargers spent 56 years in San Diego before relocating to L.A. in 2017. They became the second team to move to the city, as the Rams had made the move from St. Louis in 2016.

The Rams' presence, along with a crowded L.A. sports scene, has made it difficult for the Chargers to gain fan support. The Rams have had little trouble being embraced by fans, given the franchise returned to the place it played from 1946 to 1994.

Since moving back to Los Angeles, the Rams have played at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, while the Chargers have held their home games at Dignity Health Sports Park, the 27,000-seat home of the L.A. Galaxy.

Even with a limited amount of tickets available, the Chargers have had trouble getting their fans to attend. It has become commonplace for games at Dignity Health Sports Park to feel like road contests:

Both the Rams and Chargers are expected to move into the multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium next season. However, the Chargers' lack of fan support has become a concern around the NFL.

"Some would be happy..." a high-ranking league official told Bonsignore of fellow owners' reactions to a possible Chargers London move. "But all of them (are concerned) about them in L.A. So I think they would get (support)."

One NFL source told Bonsignore: "The current path they are on will not yield results in the foreseeable future. They need to consider something to shake up their franchise. This would give them a major international market and the chance to shine."

The NFL has been playing games in London since 2007, with the league increasing the number of games played per season through the years as part of the International Series. Per Bonsignore, 25 of the 28 games played in London have drawn at least 83,000 fans, signaling that there could be enough support overseas to station a team there full time.

Of course, putting a team in London would come with challenges. The team's schedule would likely include extended home stands and road trips to minimize travel. Also, a Chargers move from L.A. to London would likely force the league to realign divisions.

For now, the Chargers are determined to make a home in L.A.

"We are fully committed and focused on Los Angeles and look forward to continuing to build our fanbase as we transition to our new stadium," Chargers owner Dean Spanos told The Athletic. "We're seeing progress every day, and we look forward to building on that."