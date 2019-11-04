Report: 2 Morehouse Basketball Players in Car That Was Shot at 20 Times

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2019

SYRACUSE, NY - DECEMBER 08: Detail view of basketball with Nike Swoosh logo on the court during the game between the Syracuse Orange and the Georgetown Hoyas at the Carrier Dome on December 8, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. Syracuse defeats Georgetown 72-71. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Two members of the Morehouse College men's basketball team and three others were unharmed in a shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday, according to Michael Seiden of WSB-TV.

Seiden reported officers were already near the area while investigating another incident when they heard the gunshots. Police recovered 20 shell casings and obtained surveillance footage that showed a gunman and four suspects fleeing in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

