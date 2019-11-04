Report: 2 Morehouse Basketball Players in Car That Was Shot at 20 Times

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Two members of the Morehouse College men's basketball team and three others were unharmed in a shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday, according to Michael Seiden of WSB-TV.

Seiden reported officers were already near the area while investigating another incident when they heard the gunshots. Police recovered 20 shell casings and obtained surveillance footage that showed a gunman and four suspects fleeing in a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.