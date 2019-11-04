Conor McGregor 'Vehemently Denies' Sexual Assault Allegations, Says Manager

John Locher/Associated Press

Conor McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, said the UFC fighter "vehemently denies any allegation of sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing" during an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show.

Attar has worked with McGregor for eight years and said the tabloids have been "relentless" when it comes to the story.

The comments come after Tariq Panja of the New York Times reported in October that a woman said McGregor sexually assaulted her in a parked vehicle outside of a Dublin pub. While he has not been charged, it marked the second time in a calendar year that McGregor was investigated over sexual assault allegations.

Panja reported on the other allegation in March, noting he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in December in Dublin. In regard to the first investigation, he was arrested in January and then released following questioning.

The October allegations happened when he was waiting to hear if he would be charged in the first case.

Attar's recent comments echo a statement a publicist provided to Panja in the October report: "Conor McGregor is frequently the subject of rumors. He emphatically denies any report accusing him of sexual assault."