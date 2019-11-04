Lance Stephenson Responds After Heat's Jimmy Butler Throws Shade at His Game

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIINovember 5, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lance Stephenson (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Lance Stephenson now plays for the Liaoning Flying Leopards in the Chinese Basketball Association, but he's still taking shots in the NBA.  

In an episode of The Ringer's Winging It With Vince Carter podcast released Monday, Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler said he knew he could make it in the NBA once he saw Stephenson in the league: 

Stephenson fired back on Twitter while also posting to his Instagram story (h/t Ballislife.com): "Lol it's a million ballers and you thinking about me really. 1 on 1 @jimmybutler don't ever call me out"

However, Butler did say that he thinks Stephenson is a "talented-ass player."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

 

Related

    Best Moments from Matt Barnes AMA

    👀 Wanted to punch Kobe 🌿 Legalizing weed in the NBA 🗣️ 'F--k Mo Cheeks if he sees this'

    Check out the best answers from today's Matt Barnes AMA ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Moments from Matt Barnes AMA

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    The Lakers are first. The Warriors are last. See full rankings ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Jimmy Butler Rips His Critics 🗣

    Butler goes off on those who questioned his decision to join the Heat: 'Motherf--kers act like I’m not a good basketball player'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jimmy Butler Rips His Critics 🗣

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Trae Likely Back Tuesday

    Hawks star will likely play vs. Spurs barring setback with ankle injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Trae Likely Back Tuesday

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com