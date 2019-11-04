Lance Stephenson Responds After Heat's Jimmy Butler Throws Shade at His Game

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Lance Stephenson now plays for the Liaoning Flying Leopards in the Chinese Basketball Association, but he's still taking shots in the NBA.

In an episode of The Ringer's Winging It With Vince Carter podcast released Monday, Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler said he knew he could make it in the NBA once he saw Stephenson in the league:

Stephenson fired back on Twitter while also posting to his Instagram story (h/t Ballislife.com): "Lol it's a million ballers and you thinking about me really. 1 on 1 @jimmybutler don't ever call me out"

However, Butler did say that he thinks Stephenson is a "talented-ass player."

