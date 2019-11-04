UFC's Jorge Masvidal Says He's 'Dead Serious' About Wanting Canelo Alvarez Fight

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Now that he's officially the "baddest motherf--ker" in the UFC, Jorge Masvidal is apparently setting his sights on one of the biggest stars in boxing.

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Masvidal said he's "dead serious" about a fight with Canelo Alvarez:

"Is Canelo a better boxer than me? Has he thrown 10,000 jabs more than me, cuz that's what he does morning and night cuz he's just boxing? Yeah. He's a better boxer. But can I bring some elements that boxers ain't used to that are in the legal realm of boxing and throw Canelo completely off his game? F--k yes."

The 5'11", 170-pound Masvidal said he'd have a size advantage on the 5'9", 165-pound Alvarez. His 74-inch reach would give him 3.5 inches on the lineal middleweight champion as well (warning: video contains profanity):

Masvidal beat Nate Diaz at UFC 244 on Saturday after the doctor stopped the fight due to a cut above Diaz's eye. With the victory, he claimed the BMF belt, a ceremonial title the UFC introduced for the bout.

Because of the abrupt stoppage, a rematch between Masvidal and Diaz would likely be a highly anticipated event. Masvidal said in his UFC 244 post-fight press conference he's looking to cash in with his next move.

"I'm open to the money and [Diaz is] a money fight," he said, per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin. "If Canelo wants to get his ass kicked, that's a fight I'll take. I'm just here to get the biggest checks possible, but Nate is in the future for a fact. We're doing it next year or the year after that, but it's going to happen."

Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought Conor McGregor in August 2017, which was basically one last cash grab by Mayweather, who made at least $100 million from the spectacle.

The 29-year-old Alvarez has a smaller incentive to make a similar move.

Masvidal probably knows the odds are low or him actually getting a big-money pay-per-view with Canelo. It doesn't hurt to try nonetheless.