Yankees News: Didi Gregorius Doesn't Receive $17.8M Qualifying Offer

The New York Yankees declined to extend the $17.8 million qualifying offer to free-agent shortstop Didi Gregorius ahead of Monday's deadline, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Gregorius missed the start of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Upon returning, he struggled to match his offensive performance from 2018. His OPS fell from .829 to .718, and his .276 on-base percentage was the lowest of his career.

By extending the qualifying offer, the Yankees would have received a draft pick as compensation if Gregorius signs elsewhere. However, that would have made the 29-year-old the second-highest-paid shortstop next year, so New York likely believes his market value is somewhere below that.

SNY's Andy Martino reported Friday that the Yankees "like him as a person and see him as a bounce-back candidate as a player."

Gregorius ranked eighth among shortstops in WAR (4.7) in 2018, per FanGraphs, when he finished with 27 home runs, 86 RBI and a .268/.335/.494 slash line. Along with a return to New York, he should have plenty of options on the table in free agency.

However, Gregorius' monthly splits don't further the notion that his Tommy John surgery was to blame for his offensive regression, which his agent is likely to argue. His batting average fell each month, going from .290 in June to .190 across September and October, per Baseball Reference. He slugged .477 in July and then .456 in August and .380 in September and October.

The Yankees might be open to a reunion with Gregorius, but they don't need to go above and beyond to re-sign him. They have a solid infield quartet of Miguel Andujar, DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela.

If Gregorius leaves this winter, New York is already set with Torres at shortstop going into 2020.