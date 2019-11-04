Dolphins' Preston Williams Out for Season with Knee Injury Suffered vs. Jets

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's 26-18 win over the New York Jets, per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

"It's a big loss for us," head coach Brian Flores said Monday. "Talked to him this morning. He's done an incredible job for us. ... I was devastated for the kid. I told him this is just a bump in the road."

According to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the receiver suffered a torn ACL.

Williams was in the midst of a breakout game before the injury, totaling five catches for 72 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His effort helped the Dolphins earn their first win of the season after an 0-7 start to 2019.

Through the first half of the season, the rookie led the Dolphins in targets (60), catches (32) and receiving yards (428) to go with his three touchdowns.

Despite joining the team as an undrafted free agent, the 6'5" wideout out of Colorado State proved to be a reliable commodity and one of the best rookies in the 2019 class. While the injury is a disappointment, there are still high hopes for the 22-year-old.

"He's definitely on track to take advantage of his talent and ability," Flores said, per Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Sometimes a setback is a good thing. Will allow him to train and lock in and focus on other things."

Williams' injury also takes away one of the few productive players on a struggling offense.

With Kenyan Drake recently traded to the Arizona Cardinals, DeVante Parker is now the only active player on Miami with more than 300 yards from scrimmage this season.

Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant will all be asked to step up in the passing attack for the second half of the season.