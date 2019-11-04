Carlos Beltran on Being Mets Manager: 'I Can't Wait to Rewrite Our Story'

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

The New York Mets officially introduced Carlos Beltran on Monday as the team's newest manager.

Beltran discussed his thoughts on getting the job after spending seven years with the organization as a player from 2005-11:

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen kicked off the introduction, explaining what separated Beltran from the other top candidates:

The Mets picked him over finalists Eduardo Perez, Joe Girardi and others.

Beltran followed up with what he brings to the table:

Meanwhile, the executive added that the ability to work with the front office should be a plus:

Beltran replaced Mickey Callaway, who was fired after two years and a 163-161 overall record.

He takes over a squad that finished one spot out of the playoffs and three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the last wild-card spot. With plenty of talent throughout the roster from pitchers like Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard to hitters like Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil, there are high expectations going into 2020.

Among the biggest questions are whether Beltran can seamlessly step into the managing job with no experience as a coach.

The 42-year-old retired from his 20-year MLB career in 2017 and will try to make a quick transition into a leadership position. The Puerto Rico native spent last season as a special adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

New York believes he can do it, providing an interesting test over the next year and beyond.