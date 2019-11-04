Kansas vs. Duke: Champions Classic 2019 Start Time and Live Stream

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

The Duke Blue Devils are not expected to blow away their Champions Classic opponent for the second year in a row.

Mike Krzyzewski's team is chock full of talented freshmen, but few, if any, classes are going to match the high-end potential last year's side possessed.

The Kansas Jayhawks enter Madison Square Garden on a three-game winning streak versus Duke and with a 2-0 mark over the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic.

Bill Self's third-ranked side lost a good amount of talent, too, but its returning starters could make the difference Tuesday night.

Game Information

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson will be expected to increase their production after both averaged over 12 points per game last season.

Azubuike was limited by injuries during the 2018-19 campaign, but if he is healthy for a full season, he could be the difference-maker in a handful of contests, starting with Tuesday.

With younger players opposing him, Azubuike could use his strength to command the area under the basket.

The senior center produced 17 points and three rebounds versus Michigan State in last season's opener.

Two seasons ago, Azubuike earned six double-doubles, and if he is able to double or triple those totals, he could be one of the best interior forces in the nation.

Dotson, Ochai Agbaji and a handful of freshmen need to provide scoring support in order to keep multiple defenders off their big man.

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Dotson closed the 2018-19 campaign with six straight double-digit showings, while Agbaji produced seven games with 10 points or more in Big 12 action.

If the backcourt pair can score early on, Kansas will be able to ease in freshmen Tristan Enaruna, Jalen Wilson and Christian Braun.

At some point, the Jayhawks will need significant production from the newcomers, but they should not be counted on to be the stars on opening night.

Duke may have to ask that from its first-year players in order to fill the void left by Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.

Unlike previous seasons, Krzyzewski is expected to use more players in his rotation. A year ago, he called on six to eight players in most contests.

Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore and Cassius Stanley are the Blue Devils' freshmen to watch.

Luckily, they can all benefit from Tre Jones' distribution. The sophomore point guard is the team's top returner in most statistical categories.

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Jones was Duke's fourth-best scorer a year ago with 9.4 points per game, and he led the squad in assists with 5.3 per contest.

If the sophomore can win his matchup against Dotson and Agbaji, he could willingly distribute to his new teammates.

If that occurs, Duke could challenge Azubuike in the paint and potentially force him into foul trouble.

The Blue Devils' freshmen may have the better overall talent, but experience could be the deciding factor in Tuesday's opener.

With three reliable scorers in tow, Kansas should be able to take control in the latter stages to pick up its fourth-straight Champions Classic victory.

