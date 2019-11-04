Michigan State vs. Kentucky: Champions Classic 2019 Start Time and Live Stream

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michigan State and Kentucky finish off the 2019 Champions Classic with a rare No. 1 vs. No. 2 November meeting.

Tuesday marks the second-ever meeting between the top two sides in the AP poll in their season openers, per Stats Inc. (h/t SB Nation's A Sea of Blue).

The Spartans earned the top spot in the preseason AP Top 25 with 60 of the 65 first-place votes. The Wildcats only took two while sliding in directly beneath Tom Izzo's team.

With Cassius Winston leading the way, the Spartans carry high expectations with an experienced squad.

Kentucky could be a work in progress as it tries to mesh freshmen, returning players and transfers together in preparation for a deep NCAA men's basketball tournament push.

Michigan State is looking for its first Champions Classic win since 2016, while Kentucky is looking to avoid another humiliating defeat in the event.

Game Information

Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Preview

Michigan State will not be at full strength with Joshua Langford out indefinitely with a foot injury.

The Spartans will miss the senior's production, but they have a few players capable of stepping up in his absence.

Freshman shooting guard Rocket Watts could turn into a solid complement to Winston in the backcourt, as could senior Kyle Ahrens.

Izzo told reporters during the final week of October that he was still working on the rotation to replace Langford, per MLive.com's Kyle Austin.

"We're trying to figure out who will start and who will be the best to come off the bench," Izzo said. "That's what the next week will be for."

The Spartans could replace Langford's production by pounding the ball into the paint through Xavier Tillman and Thomas Kithier.

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Tillman was one of four players who averaged over 10 points per game last season, while Kithier is expected to slide into a larger role after Nick Ward's departure.

The X-factor could be Aaron Henry, who put up 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest in his freshman season.

Henry had a pair of double-digit performances in the NCAA tournament, but he needs to be a more consistent high-volume scorer to turn Michigan State into one of the elite programs.

Kentucky once again carries plenty of potential, but John Calipari is tasked with replacing his top five scorers.

Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley are the Wildcats' top two returning scorers, while Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery are expected to grow into bigger roles down low.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Freshmen Tyrese Maxey, Johnny Juzang, Keion Brooks and Kahlil Whitney will work their way into the rotation, but there could be too many pieces to put together to win Tuesday.

Kentucky's developmental process could occur between Tuesday and its December 21 showdown with Ohio State.

Between the games against ranked sides, the Wildcats have nine nonconference matchups to develop an on-court rhythm in game situations.

Of course, Kentucky has the talent to compete with the Spartans, but as we saw last year in Indianapolis, everything did not click right away for it.

After losing 118-84 to Duke in the season opener, Kentucky went on to defeat Utah, North Carolina and Louisville in December, so there is no need to smash the panic button if it falls Tuesday.

Michigan State is under more pressure to be ready from the jump since it faces Seton Hall, Virginia Tech and Duke in its first six contests.

The Spartans should follow Winston to an early victory, but there is a chance Kentucky's young core jells and puts up a challenge for 40 minutes.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

