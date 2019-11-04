NFL Week 10 Picks: Early Predictions for Every Game

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

We've played half of the regular season, and the defining theme of the 2019 NFL season is...there isn't one?

Sure, there are great teams and bad ones with a whole lot of mediocrity sandwiched between the two poles, but it seems like almost anything can happen in any given week.

One week, Aaron Rodgers puts up a perfect passer rating without his best wideout, and two games later he's pressured relentlessly and averages a putrid 4.6 yards per attempt in a 15-point loss. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs beat a very good Minnesota Vikings team without their All-World quarterback in Week 9.

Hopefully, now that we're past the halfway point, the league will start to even out and make a bit more sense. Here's an early peek at Week 10 lines, per Caesars, as well as some predictions for two of the week's biggest matchups.

NFL Week 10 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Los Angeles Chargers (even, 48.0) at Oakland Raiders: Los Angeles 27-24

Arizona Cardinals (+5.5, 53.0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay 34-30

Atlanta Falcons (+13.0, 50.0) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 40-24

Buffalo Bills (+2.5, 42.0) at Cleveland Browns: Buffalo 23-17

Detroit Lions (+2.5, 43.5) at Chicago Bears: Detroit 21-20

New York Giants (-2.5, 44.0) at New York Jets: NY Giants 20-18

Baltimore Ravens (n/a) at Cincinnati Bengals: Baltimore 35-17

Kansas City Chiefs (n/a) at Tennessee Titans: Kansas City 33-27

Miami Dolphins (n/a) at Indianapolis Colts: Indianapolis 24-7

Carolina Panthers (+5.0, 48.0) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 30-21

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5, 45.0) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Los Angeles 24-17

Minnesota Vikings (+3.0, 46.0) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 28-27

Seattle Seahawks (+6.5, 44.5) at San Francisco 49ers: San Francisco 24-22

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

It may not seem like it based on these teams' respective records, but they both still have a shot at making the playoffs.

On Sunday, the Chargers reminded us of their sky-high potential, ripping Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to shreds thanks to vintage performances from Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Meanwhile, the Raiders continued to make fools out of their legion of doubters, this time pulling out a one-score victory over the Detroit Lions thanks to a clutch touchdown catch from Hunter Renfrow.

The Chargers drastically underachieved to start this season due to yet another rash of injuries, but they could well be rounding the bend back to normalcy in due time. All-World safety Derwin James was eligible to return starting last week, and though coach Anthony Lynn publicly stated that he's not ready yet, that could easily just be a tactic to throw opponents off the scent. Returning a fully healthy James to a defense that was in tip-top shape against Green Bay makes L.A. a real playoff threat once again.

However, even if he doesn't play against the Raiders, the Chargers are a far more talented team than their northern California counterparts. Though, of course, that hasn't stopped Oakland from beating the Colts, Bears and Lions this year.

There's even odds on this game, and that seems about right. Barring a sudden James comeback, this one's as fair as they come.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

We would be remiss if we didn't briefly discuss what is the clear Game of the Week.

There's been significant hype surrounding the Niners ever since Jimmy Garoppolo's half-season of brilliance in 2017, and they are finally living up to it.

Jimmy G's been just fine under the guidance of Kyle Shanahan, but the real story in the Bay Area is the defense. San Francisco's pass-rush is quickly becoming one of the best in the league, and they are supplemented by a throwback season on the outside from Richard Sherman, who is once again one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Speaking of Sherman, he gets to go up against his former quarterback, Russell Wilson, this week. You know, the guy Sherman has repeatedly insulted since leaving Seattle. The same guy who's the current MVP front-runner. The same guy who's 11-3 against the 49ers in his career. Yeah, that guy.

Wilson is absolutely tearing through the NFL this season, throwing just one interception through eight games and recording a career-best 115.5 passer rating. Getting to watch him spin and reverse-spin his way through this ferocious Niners defense will be a treat for all of us.

Get the popcorn ready.