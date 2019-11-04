2020 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 9 Predictions

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The race to the bottom of the NFL took an unexpected turn this week.

After weeks of haplessness, the football-watching public had essentially given up hope that the Miami Dolphins would win a game this year. Not only have they traded away many of their actual talented players, they also placed Xavien Howard, easily their best current player, on IR last week.

But, in the darkness, there is light, and so Miami defeated the just-as-hapless New York Jets this weekend, placing these two teams in a tie for the third overall pick with the Atlanta Falcons.

2020 Round 1 NFL Mock Draft

Cincinnati Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa , QB, Alabama

, QB, Alabama Washington, Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

New York Jets, Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Miami Dolphins, Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Atlanta Falcons, A.J. Epenesa , EDGE, Iowa

, EDGE, Iowa New York Giants, Jerry Jeudy , WR, Alabama

, WR, Alabama Cleveland Browns, Tristan Wirfs , OT, Iowa

, OT, Iowa Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Grant Delpit , S, LSU

, S, LSU Denver Broncos, Jeff Okudah , CB, Ohio State

, CB, Ohio State Oakland Raiders via Chicago, Isaiah Simmons, OLB /S, Clemson

/S, Clemson Arizona Cardinals, Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

III, Alabama Detroit Lions, Trevon Diggs , CB, Alabama

, CB, Alabama Jacksonville Jaguars, CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Lamb, WR, Oklahoma Los Angeles Chargers, Derrick Brown, DT , Auburn

, Auburn Tennessee Titans, Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Oakland Raiders, Laviska Shenault , WR, Colorado

, WR, Colorado Miami Dolphins via Pittsburgh, Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Philadelphia Eagles, Paulson Adebo , CB, Stanford

, CB, Stanford Carolina Panthers, Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

Jacksonville Jaguars via LA Rams, Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

Dallas Cowboys, Javon Kinlaw , DT , South Carolina

, , South Carolina Indianapolis Colts, Raekwon Davis, DT /DE, Alabama

Davis, /DE, Alabama Minnesota Vikings, Trey Adams, T, Washington

Kansas City Chiefs, CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

Grant Delpit, S, LSU

For years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lacked a competent defense to match their often high-flying offenses. Well, part of that has changed this year, as they now claim a fierce run defense that easily leads the league in opponent rushing yards per game.

However, the pass defense still remains a serious problem, as they are relying on the likes of Jordan Whitehead, Carlton Davis and Vernon Hargreaves to shut down opposing quarterbacks. Luckily for the Bucs, the top of this year's secondary class is loaded with playmakers.

Take LSU's Grant Delpit, for instance. He was a Consensus All-American as a sophomore last season, recording five interceptions, five sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss, and while Delpit's stats have regressed slightly this year, that's clearly in part due to offenses scheming around his skill set.

Delpit wouldn't single-handedly solve Tampa's long-running secondary issues, but he would be a great addition to a quietly talented defense featuring the likes of Jason Pierre-Paul, Lavonte David and old college teammate Devin White.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Unlike Tampa Bay, the Denver Broncos have a very good defense, led by the likes of Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr. However, Harris, a longtime mainstay of the Denver back line, is a free agent at the end of this season and will be out the door come the end of the season.

But have no fear, Broncos fans. You can replace one of the league's best corners with a superbly athletic rookie that Bleacher Report's own Matt Miller called the next Jalen Ramsey but without any character concerns.

After playing understudy to Denzel Ward as a freshman, Jeff Okudah broke out as a sophomore, recording eight pass deflections and generally shutting down the opponent's best wideout. He's continued to live up to the hype this year, picking off three passes, including this nasty snag from the ground.

With Bradley Chubb, Courtland Sutton, and hopefully Drew Lock, the Broncos are amassing a slew of talented young players. Okudah could be one of their brightest spots this time next year.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

After some expected early struggles, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have really found a rhythm the past few weeks, putting up over 20 points in four of their last five games. However, outside of the great Larry Fitzgerald, none of the receivers really have the ability to strike fear in the hearts of opponents. Let's liven up this Arizona offense even further and gift Murray the pre-eminent speedster in the 2020 NFL draft.

While he's overshadowed by teammate Jerry Jeudy and other, bigger wideouts in this loaded class, Henry Ruggs III is unmistakably a first-round talent. While he's got the quickness, running an absurd 4.25 40-yard dash at Alabama's pro day last spring, Ruggs is more DeSean Jackson than Phillip Dorsett, racking up nearly 20 yards per catch and six touchdowns this season for the Crimson Tide.

We all saw Murray win a Heisman at Oklahoma with speedster Hollywood Brown as his primary target. Who wouldn't want to see him duplicate that success with an even better player?