Aaron Rodgers: Packers Received 'Slice of Humble Pie' in Loss vs. Chargers

Rather than dwell on the negative, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers put a positive spin on his team's 26-11 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

"This was a good slice of humble pie for us," Rodgers said after the game, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington. "We were rolling... 7-1. And maybe we were listening to the chatter a little too much."

The Packers were riding a four-game winning streak, while the Chargers just fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt in response to a disappointing 3-5 start. Perhaps Green Bay was guilty of overlooking Los Angeles a bit.

Little went right for the Packers, who allowed 442 yards while gaining only 184 yards themselves. Rodgers was 23-of-35 for 161 yards and one touchdown. It's the 12th time in his career he averaged five yards or fewer per pass attempt, according to Pro Football Reference.

"It was a frustrating day, but we had a poor performance to start the season too," head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. "We have to hit the reset button like we do every week."

Green Bay opened the year with a 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears and had what was then a season-worst 213 yards of offense. The team's record (7-2) speaks for itself in terms of the improvements it made in subsequent weeks.

The Packers welcome the Carolina Panthers to Lambeau Field in Week 10 before their bye and then a road matchup with the 8-0 San Francisco 49ers. Over the next two games, Rodgers and his teammates have an opportunity to show Sunday's loss was an aberration.