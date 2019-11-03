Conor McGregor Says Fans 'Robbed' of Masvidal vs. Diaz 'Classic'; Teases Fight

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has said fans were "robbed of a classic" at UFC 244 in New York on Saturday after Jorge Masvidal was awarded victory over Nate Diaz when the doctor stopped the fight in the third round due to a cut above the Californian fighter's right eye.

Responding to a video posted on Twitter by UFC consultant physician Dr. Greg Hsu, McGregor also hinted at a potential third fight against Diaz in the future:

Diaz, 34, and McGregor, 31, met twice in 2016.

The American prevailed at UFC 196 in McGregor's first welterweight bout before the Irishman got his revenge with a majority decision win five months later at UFC 202.

Diaz then spent almost three years out of the Octagon before returning back in August with a unanimous-decision triumph over Anthony Pettis.

Masvidal, 34, was ahead on the scorecards when time was called in Saturday's headline welterweight clash:

But Diaz was coming back into the fight when it was stopped at Madison Square Garden.

A rematch between the pair seems highly likely:

McGregor, meanwhile, has not been in action since he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year.

He announced his retirement back in March, but McGregor seems ready to get back in the game.