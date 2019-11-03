MLB Gold Glove Awards 2019: Full List of Winners and Reaction

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

The 2019 Gold Glove winners were revealed Sunday, with several notable players adding to their hardware collection with more awards.

Nolan Arenado and Mookie Betts were among the usual suspects on this list, while Matt Chapman was among those who again proved to be one of the game's best fielders. Four winners were members of the Arizona Diamondbacks this year, with Zack Greinke and Mike Leake each spending part of the season with the team.

Nick Ahmed and David Peralta were also named the best at their respective positions.

The World Series champion Washington Nationals had three finalists, but all of them went home empty-handed.

Here is a look at the full list of winners for each league.

American League

P: Zack Greinke, Houston Astros

C: Roberto Perez, Cleveland Indians

1B: Matt Olson, Oakland Athletics

2B: Yolmer Sanchez, Chicago White Sox

3B: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

SS: Matt Chapman, Oakland Athletics

LF: Alex Gordon, Kansas City Royals

CF: Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay Rays

RF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

National League

P: Mike Leake, Arizona Diamondbacks

C: J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

1B: Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs

2B: Kolten Wong, St. Louis Cardinals

3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

SS: Nick Ahmed, Arizona Diamondbacks

LF: David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks

CF: Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers

RF: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Arenado came in with the longest active win streak after winning the award in six straight years.

There was serious competition this time around, however, with Anthony Rendon and Josh Donaldson each showcasing plenty of ability defensively this year. Rendon was especially impressive during the Nationals' playoff run, proving to be a complete two-way star.

Still, Colorado Rockies star was able to win his seventh straight Gold Glove while showing why he was worth $260 million.

Gordon also won his seventh career award, although not consecutively. Still, the Kansas City Royals veteran showed out throughout the season in left field and was still the best at his position even at 35 years old.

Greinke has been another longtime star in the field with five straight Gold Gloves in the NL.

He changed leagues during the year from the Diamondbacks to the Houston Astros, but that didn't affect his fielding as he earned a sixth title.

We could see some long streaks in the future as well, with Chapman earning his second straight Gold Glove after another impressive year at third base. The 26-year-old stepped up his offensive game this year, but his defense is still what makes him an elite talent:

In just two full seasons, it's clear Chapman is one of the best in all of baseball and likely will be for a long time.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed also deserves credit for his second straight award after tying for the major league lead with 2.6 defensive wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference.

Paul DeJong and Trevor Story made this one of the toughest races of the year, but the 29-year-old was able to come through with another fielding honor.

Cody Bellinger highlighted the list of first-time winners after the 24-year-old put forth an MVP-caliber season at the plate and in the field.

"I'm not going to lie: It's pretty cool to me. I've always wanted the gold (logo) on my glove," the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder said on ESPN, via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. "... I'd be lying if I didn't say I was really happy about this."

Yolmer Sanchez, Roberto Perez, David Peralta and Kolten Wong also took home a Gold Glove for the first time in their careers.