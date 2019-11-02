Mongolian Groom Euthanized After Suffering Injury in 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Mongolian Groom was euthanized Saturday after suffering a left hind injury in the closing stretch of the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

Jeremy Balan of BetAmerica released the first paragraph of the Breeders' Cup's official statement regarding Mongolian Groom's death:

Per Mike Hiserman of the Los Angeles Times, Mongolian Groom's death is the 37th at Santa Anita Park since December 26. To put that figure in perspective, a horse has died at Santa Anita approximately once every 8.4 days since then.

The sport has found itself under heavy scrutiny in response, with United States Senator Dianne Feinstein sending a letter to California Horse Racing Board executive director Rick Baedeker on Wednesday in advance of the Breeders' Cup.

"I believe this weekend presents a critical test for the future of horse racing in California and in the United States," California's senior United States Senator wrote in part, per John Cherwa of the Los Angeles Times.

"If horse racing can not be conducted in a safe, and humane manner that protects the life and safety of horses and jockeys, it may be time to re-examine the future of this sport in our state and in our country."

Anti-horse racing protests have also occurred at various races this season, including at the Belmont Stakes, Saratoga Springs and the Breeders' Cup.

Tim Layden of NBC Sports discussed whether the final Breeders' Cup furlong of the weekend could have a lasting impact on the sport:

Vino Rosso won the Breeders' Cup Classic by surpassing pre-race favorite McKinzie down the stretch.