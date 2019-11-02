Breeders' Cup 2019 Payouts: Prize Money Purse for Classic and More Races

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The Breeders' Cup ended Saturday with nine more winners, capped by Vino Rosso's victory in the Classic at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

However, the day was marred by Mongolian Groom's death following the Classic after he pulled up down the stretch with a left hind injury. He was euthanized after the injury, and the Breeders' Cup offered the following statement:

"Mongolian Groom sustained an injury in the Breeders' Cup Classic today and was immediately attended to by an expert team of veterinarians, led by board certified veterinary surgeon Dr. Ryan Carpenter. During their evaluation at the equine hospital at Santa Anita, they observed a serious fracture to his left hind limb. Radiographs were taken and a complete evaluation was performed. Given the extent of the injury, Dr. Carpenter, in consultation with Dr. Wayne McIlwraith, veterinary surgeon and professor emeritus at Colorado State University, Dr. Rick Arthur, Equine Medical Director of the California Horse Racing Board, and attending veterinarian Dr. Vince Baker, recommended humane euthanasia of Mongolian Groom."

Mongolian Groom is the 37th horse to die at Santa Anita Park since Dec. 26, 2018, per Mike Hiserman of the Los Angeles Times. Everything else from the two-day event pales in comparison to Mongolian Groom's death.

The Breeders' Cup did bring forward a few notable winners. Elsewhere Saturday, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. won three more Breeders' Cup races Saturday to add to his victory from Friday.

Trainer Chad Brown coached up Uni and Bricks and Mortar, who won the Mile and Turf, respectively. And jockey Flavien Prat stayed busy by finishing second or third in seven Saturday races.

You can find all of the payouts and top-three placements below per the Breeders' Cup website, in addition to odds from Horse Racing Nation. A few quick notes on the day's action are included as well.

Race 1: Filly & Mare Sprint

Win: Covfefe (3-2) (Brad Cox, Joel Rosario); $5.00, $3.40, $3.00; $550,000

Place: Bellafina (9-2) (Simon Callaghan, Flavien Prat) x, $5.00, $3.60; $170,000

Show: Dawn The Destroyer (22-1) (Kiaran McLaughlin, Tyler Gaffalione) x, x, $6.60; $90,000

Race 2: Turf Sprint

Win: Belvoir Bay (14-1) (Peter Miller, Javier Castellano); $31.60, $14.40, $7.60; $550,000

Place: Om (15-1) (Peter Miller, Manuel Franco); x, $13.80, $9.40; $170,000

Show: Shekky Shebaz (5-1) (Jason Servis, Irad Ortiz Jr.); x, x, $5.60; $90,000

Race 3: Dirt Mile

Win: Spun to Run (9-1) (Juan Carlos Guerrero, Irad Ortiz Jr.); $20.20, $7.00, $4.80; $550,000

Place: Omaha Beach (even) (Richard Mandella, Mike Smith); x, $3.40, $2.40; $170,000

Show: Blue Chipper (16-1) (Kim Young-Kwan, Flavien Prat); x, x, $6.00; $90,000

Race 4: Filly & Mare Turf

Win: Iridessa (13-1) (Joseph O'Brien, Wayne Lordan); $28.40, $11.20, $5.00; $1,100,000

Place: Vasilika (9-2) (Dan Ward, Flavien Prat); x, $5.40, $3.20; $340,000

Show: Sistercharlie (4-5) (Chad Brown, John Velazquez); x, x, $2.20; $180,000

Race 5: Sprint

Win: Mitole (9-5) (Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana Jr.); $5.60, $3.20, $2.60; $1,100,000

Place: Shancelot (3-2) (Jorge Navarro, Jose Ortiz); x, $3.20, $2.80; $340,000

Show: Whitmore (19-1) (Ron Moquett, Flavien Prat); x, x, $5.00; $180,000

Race 6: Mile

Win: Uni (7-2) (Chad Brown, Joel Rosario); $9.20, $4.80, $3.60; $1,100,000

Place: Got Stormy (3-1) (Mark E. Casse, Tyler Gaffalione); x, $4.80, $3.40; $340,000

Show: Without Parole (8-1) (Chad C. Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr.); x, x, $5.60; $180,000

Race 7: Distaff

Win: Blue Prize (11-1) (Ignacio Correas IV, Joe Bravo); $19.80, $5.60, $4.20; $1,100,000

Place: Midnight Bisou (even) (Steven M. Asmussen, Mike E. Smith); x, $2.80, $2.20; $340,000



Show: Serengeti Empress (10-1) (Thomas M. Amoss, Flavien Prat); x, x, $6.00; $180,000

Race 8: Turf

Win: Bricks and Mortar (9-5) (Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr.); $4.00, $3.20, $2.40; $2,200,000



Place: United (20-1) (Richard E. Mandella, Flavien Prat); x, $25.60, $13.00; $680,000



Show: Anthony Van Dyck (3-1) (Aiden P. O'Brien, Ryan Moore); x, x, $4.00; $360,000

Race 9: Classic

Win: Vino Rosso (4-1) (Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr.); $11.20, $5.80, $4.00; $3,300,000



Place: McKinzie (3-1) (Bob Baffert, Joel Rosario); $4.80, $3.60; $1,020,000



Show: Higher Power (6-1) (John W. Sadler, Flavien Prat); $6.00; $540,000

Irad Ortiz Jr.

Ortiz. Jr. is only 27 years old, but he's building an incredible resume that may end up being one of the sport's best when his career is over.

Ortiz won three times Saturday, which included piloting Vino Rossi in the Classic and Bricks and Mortar in the Turf to close the day's proceedings.

Churchill Downs track announcer Travis Stone gave Ortiz strong compliments following the back-to-back wins:

Per Equibase, Ortiz has a 21 percent winning rate over each of his past five seasons.

Chad Brown

Brown partnered with the aforementioned Ortiz as Brick and Mortar's trainer, but he also enjoyed a fantastic showing at the Mile by guiding winner Uni and third-place finisher Without Parole. To cap his results, Brown trained Sistercharlie, the third-place finisher in the Filly and Mare Turf.

Bricks and Mortar was the star of the show, however, as he's a strong candidate to be the Horse of the Year. The horse has won all six of his races in the 2019 season.

"This horse is remarkable," Brown said of Bricks and Mortar per the Breeders' Cup official Twitter account.

"This is the biggest win of my career, and the biggest for my team, for sure. He has a lot of guts. What an awesome horse. We're so, so fortunate he's in our barn."

Flavien Prat

Prat may not have won Saturday, but seven top-three finishes is still impressive nonetheless. He also rode 45-1 underdog Storm the Court to victory in the Juvenile the day before, so it's not as if he went home empty-handed.

Prat finished the weekend having accepted a mount for all 14 Breeders' Cup races, per Gary Dougherty of Racing Stats & Info.

The 27-year-old Prat notably rode 65-1 underdog Country House to victory at the 2019 Kentucky Derby.