NBA Rumors: Latest on Chris Paul Trade Buzz, Hawks' Interest in Domantas Sabonis

The trade deadline for the 2019-20 NBA season isn't until February 7. We're a long way off from a flurry of trade activity or even a rapidly churning rumor mill.

This doesn't mean, however, that teams haven't already shown interest in making moves or have interest in doing so.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, for example, would apparently love to move 14-year veteran Chris Paul. At least, this is the team's preference, according to USA Today's Mark Medina. He and fellow USA Today writer Jeff Zillgitt recently hosted a Reddit Q&A session. The topic of potential Thunder moves came up, and Medina replied with the following:

"The Thunder would love to trade Chris Paul before the trade deadline so they can hoard even more young talent and draft picks. Other teams are reluctant to acquire Paul given his age, injury history and contract, so that might not happen. So for now, the Thunder has embraced leaning on Paul to keep the team competitive and mentor Shai Gilgeous-Alexander."

The last part of Medina's response is what's noteworthy here. Sure, the Thunder would like to dump Paul's $38.5 million salary—and perhaps they will before February—but Oklahoma City is in no rush to do so.

Second-year guard Gilgeous-Alexander is a player the Thunder view as a building block, and he should be. He has legitimate star potential, as evidenced by his performance in Saturday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

If Paul can help Gilgeous-Alexander reach his potential, then he's worth the payroll hit for the time being—and it's not like he isn't contributing on the floor. Paul came into Saturday's game averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

If the Thunder fall out of contention—or if a team makes a respectable trade offer before the deadline—then Oklahoma City will probably deal Paul. Until then, expect to see him in a Thunder uniform.

Hawks Had Interest in Sabonis, Brown

While the Thunder may look to move Paul, the Atlanta Hawks may look to add to their roster.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Atlanta was interested in Boston Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown and Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis before both players signed their respective extensions.

"The Hawks were believed to be interested in either player as a restricted free agent, sources said," Charania wrote.

It's unclear what the Hawks may have been willing to give up to acquire either player. However, The Athletic's Sam Amick reported before Sabonis signed that the Pacers' asking price in talks with "several teams" was too high.

While it's not uncommon for teams to target young, emerging players during the offseason, the Hawks could be especially aggressive in doing so next year. Atlanta is projected to be more than $107 million below the luxury tax, according to Spotrac.