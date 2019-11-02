Breeders' Cup 2019 Results: Replay Video, Highlights and Recap for Classic Race

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Vino Rosso won the Breeders' Cup Classic by surpassing 3-1 favorite McKinzie down the stretch to take home the $3,300,000 prize for first, capping off the ninth and final race Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

Unfortunately, Mongolian Groom suffered a left hind injury that forced him to pull up down the stretch. He was immediately put on an equine ambulance and taken to an on-site hospital for further evaluation.

Per Mike Hiserman of the Los Angeles Times, track officials called the injury "serious" and said that the horse's connections were considering numerous options.

Payouts

Win: Vino Rosso (4-1) (trainer Todd Pletcher, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.); $11.20 win, $5.80 place, $4.00 show; $3,300,000 of $6,000,000 purse

Place: McKinzie (3-1) (trainer Bob Baffert, jockey Joel Rosario); $4.80 place, $3.60 show; $1,020,000 of $6,000,000 purse

Show: Higher Power (6-1) (trainer John W. Sadler, jockey Flavien Prat); $6.00 show; $540,000 of $6,000,000 purse

Payouts and odds per the NBC broadcast.

Recap

War of Will (16-1) paced the field for much of the race, with McKinzie not far behind. McKinzie tried to pass War of Will in the early going but couldn't find space between the rail and leader to move.

Eventually, McKinzie did find a path to the front and took it, grabbing the lead before the final stretch.

However, Vino Rosso surged from the pack, took the outside lane and rushed past McKinzie for the three-length win. McKinzie took second, and Higher Power took third.

With the win, Vino Rosso won his third race in six tries during the 2019 season.

The four-year-old notably participated in the 2018 Kentucky Derby and 2018 Belmont Stakes, finishing ninth and fourth, respectively.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. continued his dominant weekend by winning his fourth Breeders' Cup race of 2019. Trainer Todd Pletcher took home his first ever Breeders' Cup Classic victory.