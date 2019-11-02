Breeders' Cup 2019 Results: Winners and Prize Money Payouts on Saturday

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The second day of the 2019 Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, on Saturday is headline by the Classic, but there are nine races in total during the day.

With a stacked field including top contenders such as Code of Honor, McKinzie, Vino Rosso, Higher Power and Elate, there are big expectations for this year's Classic on the heels of Arrogate upsetting California Chrome when the Breeders' Cup was last held at Santa Anita in 2016.

Here is a rundown of the results and payouts for every race on Saturday's schedule as they conclude, including the Distaff, Turf and Classic.

*Race results list horses, odds, trainer, jockey, payouts, prize money in order.

Race 1: Filly & Mare Sprint

Win: Covfefe (3-2) (Brad Cox, Joel Rosario); $5.00, $3.40, $3.00; $550,000

Place: Bellafina (9-2) (Simon Callaghan, Flavien Prat) x, $5.00, $3.60; $170,000

Show: Dawn The Destroyer (22-1) (Kiaran McLaughlin, Tyler Gaffalione) x, x, $6.60; $90,000

Favored Covfefe, who is named after a famous Twitter gaffe by President Donald Trump in 2017, came in first thanks to a strong outside push.

The three-year-old outlasted hard-charging fellow three-year-old Bellafina, while longshot Dawn The Destroyer managed a third-place finish:

Come Dancing was expected to be a factor at 2-1, but she finished well off the pace in sixth.

Race 2: Turf Sprint

Win: Belvoir Bay (14-1) (Peter Miller, Javier Castellano); $31.60, $14.40, $7.60; $550,000

Place: Om (15-1) (Peter Miller, Manuel Franco); x, $13.80, $9.40; $170,000

Show: Shekky Shebaz (5-1) (Jason Servis, Irad Ortiz Jr.); x, x, $5.60; $90,000

