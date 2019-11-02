Jon Jones' Next UFC Fight Could Be vs. Undefeated Dominick Reyes, Per Dana White

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White believes Dominick Reyes would be an ideal next opponent for Jon Jones.

Jones recently discussed his prospects for a next fight on social media, saying he would be keen for a "super fight" after his most recent split-decision success over Thiago Santos.

Speaking to TMZ, White was quizzed on what he thought would be next for Jones and proposed a showdown with Reyes "makes sense."

"He just came off an impressive win over [Chris] Weidman," White said. "A lot of people saw it; [it] pulled good ratings on TV. It's the fight to make."

Reyes is 6-0 since joining the UFC (12-0 overall), with his win over Weidman one of his most impressive performances. The 29-year-old stopped his opponent in the opening round with a flurry of big hits:

As TMZ relayed, Reyes has previously called out Jones. "I got these hands," he said. "I got this heart. I'm Mexican. He's never fought a Mexican. I'm tough as s--t, and I'm never gonna stop!"

MMA Fighting's Mike Chiappetta said he thinks Reyes would represent a challenge for Jones:



Whether the UFC Light Heavyweight champion would want to make the fight appears to be another matter.

Jones tweeted that he feels he has "nothing to gain by beating Dominick."

Jones, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, was far from his best in his last outing. Previously, he'd secured comfortable wins over Anthony Smith and Alexander Gustafsson.