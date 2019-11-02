Breeders' Cup 2019 Results: Tracking Winners, Prize Money Payouts on Friday

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The 2019 Breeders' Cup got underway Friday, with the juveniles taking center stage in Santa Anita.

Here is a look at how every race played out.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

Win: Four Wheel Drive (3-2): $5, $3.40, $3 (Prize: $550,000)

Place: Chimney Rock (12-1): $8.20, $5.40 ($170,000)

Show: Another Miracle (19-1): $7.80 ($90,000)

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

Win: Structor (5-1): $12.60, $7.20, $5.20 (Prize: $550,000)

Place: Billy Batts (50-1): $33.40, $18.20 ($170,000)

Show: Gear Jockey (60-1): $20.20 ($90,000)

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies

Win: British Idiom (5-2): $7.40, $3.80, $2.80 (Prize: $1,100,000)

Place: Donna Veloce (2-1): $4, $3 ($340,000)

Show: Bast (9-2): $3.40 ($180,000)

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Win: Sharing (13-1): $29.60, $10.60, $8.40 ($550,000)

Place: Daahyeh (7-2): $5.60, $3.80 ($170,000)

Show: Sweet Melania (9-2): $4.60 ($90,000)

Breeders' Cup Juvenile

Win: Storm the Court (45-1): $93.80, $24.80, $12

Place: Anneau D'or (25-1): $17.60, $10.40

Show: Wrecking Crew (35-1): $12.20

Most of the victories went to the favorites Friday—or at least horses that came into the weekend expected to compete for the top of the field. Through three races, no winning horse paid out better than 5-1, and the biggest surprises of the afternoon were Billy Betts and Gear Jockey coming in second and third, respectively, in the Juvenile Turf.

Otherwise, crickets. Chalk victories, small payouts and little of note aside from a pair of American Pharoah descendants battling out in the Juvenile Turf Sprint. That race went to Four Wheel Drive, which was, again, a favorite.

Things changed in the final race of the night, as Storm the Court shocked the racing world with a shocking victory at 45-1 odds. The entire field saw the favorites fall by the wayside, with no horse placing at better than 25-1 odds.

Anneau D'or (25-1) came in second place, while Wrecking Crew (35-1) came in third. Pre-race favorite Dennis' Moment tripped in the race's opening moments and could never get back into contention.

Juvenile Fillies' Turf winner Sharing was the only other underdog to take home a big prize for bettors, running with supreme confidence in a dominant win over early contender Daahyeh.